Amanda Bynes shares truth about recent weight loss

Amanda Bynes has been keeping busy this year, moving into a new home during the summer and sharing updates on her career as a burgeoning fashion designer.

As well as focusing on work projects, Amanda, 38, has been on a health journey too, keeping her fans posted on her weight loss via Instagram.

On Tuesday, The Amanda Show star proudly shared a screenshot of the step counter on her phone, showing she had walked nearly 15,000 steps, equating to over six miles, that day, with the tracker showing she had burned 481 calories.

Sharing an insight into how her activity is helping her with her weight loss goal, she wrote: "Down 6lbs! 154lbs now."

The update comes after Amanda opened up in March, sharing that her mental health struggles including her issues with depression had impacted her weight.

At the time she candidly said: "I've gained over 20 lbs in the past few months from being depressed."

Reassuring fans she was feeling better, she added: "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do [the] opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."

She continued: "I weigh 162 lbs right now and want to get back to 110 lbs."

Though her dedication is admirable, Amanda has spoken in the past about struggling with severe body insecurities.

Years ago, Amanda previously explained that at the height of her career, she dealt with severe body insecurities that led to an Adderall and drug addiction, leading her to quit acting in 2012.

In recent years, Amanda has worked hard to turn her life around, gaining an associate’s degree in merchandise product development, which has led to her recent foray into fashion design.

Not content with one glittering new career, Amanda also shared aspirations to become a nail technician, explaining in April this year that she was undergoing training in order to embark on a consistent career.

She explained that she was studying to become a manicurist, learning the theory and practicing acrylics, rather than pursuing a podcast career, as she had considered.

"After thinking about it, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!" she wrote on Instagram.

We're wishing Amanda success in her endeavors!