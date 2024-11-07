Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Bynes reveals truth about recent weight loss
Subscribe
Amanda Bynes reveals truth about recent weight loss
Amanda Bynes walking in LA in a cardigan and mini skirt© Getty

Amanda Bynes shares truth about recent weight loss

The former Nickelodeon star gave an insight into her journey on Instagram

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Amanda Bynes has been keeping busy this year, moving into a new home during the summer and sharing updates on her career as a burgeoning fashion designer.

As well as focusing on work projects, Amanda, 38, has been on a health journey too, keeping her fans posted on her weight loss via Instagram.

On Tuesday, The Amanda Show star proudly shared a screenshot of the step counter on her phone, showing she had walked nearly 15,000 steps, equating to over six miles, that day, with the tracker showing she had burned 481 calories.

Amanda Bynes walking in LA in a grey cardigan and a short skirt© Getty
Amanda Bynes updated her fans on her weight loss journey

Sharing an insight into how her activity is helping her with her weight loss goal, she wrote: "Down 6lbs! 154lbs now."

The update comes after Amanda opened up in March, sharing that her mental health struggles including her issues with depression had impacted her weight.

At the time she candidly said: "I've gained over 20 lbs in the past few months from being depressed."

Reassuring fans she was feeling better, she added: "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do [the] opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."

LOOK: Amanda Bynes shares incredibly rare glimpse into low-key life 

She continued: "I weigh 162 lbs right now and want to get back to 110 lbs."

Though her dedication is admirable, Amanda has spoken in the past about struggling with severe body insecurities.

Amanda Bynes texting as she walks around Hollywood in a black top© Getty
Amanda Bynes is dedicated to her health journey

Years ago, Amanda previously explained that at the height of her career, she dealt with severe body insecurities that led to an Adderall and drug addiction, leading her to quit acting in 2012.

In recent years, Amanda has worked hard to turn her life around,  gaining an associate’s degree in merchandise product development, which has led to her recent foray into fashion design.

READ: All we know of Amanda Bynes' life since she quit acting amid missed comeback 

Not content with one glittering new career, Amanda also shared aspirations to become a nail technician, explaining in April this year that she was undergoing training in order to embark on a consistent career.

She explained that she was studying to become a manicurist, learning the theory and practicing acrylics, rather than pursuing a podcast career, as she had considered.

Amanda Bynes is passionate about nails
View post on Instagram
 

"After thinking about it, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!" she wrote on Instagram.

We're wishing Amanda success in her endeavors!

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More