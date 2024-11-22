I'm dedicated to wellness – so why has my healthy routine gone out the window?

While I'm not Gwyneth-level obsessed– no bone broth, IV drips or swilling coconut oil for me – I'm pretty on point when it comes to wellness.

There’s minimal confectionery in the cupboard and very little booze (maybe some limoncello, circa 2003). Devices are frowned upon after nine o'clock and I exercise daily. My idea of going wild is a glass of orange juice.

But in Christmases past, I've often ended up veering wildly off course. My usually considered food choices go rogue and my exercise motivation dips to, ooh, zero. This is partly because there's temptation everywhere.

Rosie Green is normally committed to wellness

Let's take the tins of Celebrations at all the tills. Once I taste a mini Snickers, I can't stop foraging for them until I'm being escorted onto the street shouting: "One for the road?"

Then there are multiple Christmas dinners to be had with pigs wrapped in blankets - I'll have five of them.

And last, let's consider the booze. Champagne? At 10.30am? Why not? Usually a sensible imbiber of units, at this time of year I often use up my weekly allowance in the space of two hours.

I've got better at regulating myself in recent years – but to keep us all (somewhat) on the wellness track, I've gathered some advice from my favourite health experts...

Party time sees Rosie abandon her health habits

Why do I abandon healthy eating in December?

Nutritionist Emma Bardwell says: "As Christmas only happens once a year, there's a certain 'sod it' mentality that develops when it comes to eating healthily." This, plus changes to our usual routine, "can derail normal behaviours around food, drink, sleep and exercise

"Also, alcohol can cause blood-sugar dips, which give rise to cravings for high-sugar, high-fat foods. And it messes with your ability to sleep well."

READ: I feel better at 49 than I did in my 30s thanks to these small changes

The day after a boozy evening, Emma suggests: "We tend to eat 300 to 500 extra calories and make poorer food choices." Her tactics? "Don't arrive at a party hungry! It's hard to resist overeating snacks and canapes when you're famished.

"If you're at a restaurant, look for meals that feature protein to fill you up – think fish, seafood, tofu or chicken – and order plenty of vegetable sides for much-needed gut-friendly fibre."

Emma Bardwell shares her festive nutrition advice

Midlife Christmas juggle

Nicola Elliot, wellness expert and founder of aromatherapy brand Neom, says: "The Christmas juggle is real. In midlife, there are so many demands, such as trying to carve out time for your own social life while doing teen pick-ups and drop-offs."

To counter the festive frazzle, she says: "Get out into the sunlight in the morning. It's so nourishing for heart and soul." She also suggests: "Know your boundaries. The ability to say no is a virtue."

ADVICE: I finally learned to say no at 46 - and it changed my life

Annie de Mamiel, skin health specialist and aromatherapy guru, advises deep breathing – take a long, slow breath in, then exhale for an equal length of time – to balance the nervous system. Or: "Roll an orange in your hands to warm it and release the oils, then inhale. The smell has been clinically shown to help anxiety."

© Kmatta Deep breathing in crucial at Christmas

Motivation in winter

If you find motivation wanes in winter, personal trainer Jodie Brinson has some advice.

"Investing in good sportswear and equipment means you're much more likely to get out and exercise."

She says a chest torch is invaluable for jogging in the dark, while a great waterproof running jacket will make rain much more bearable.

Jodie advises her clients to get up at the same time every day throughout the festive period, even after late nights, as it's easier to find motivation in the morning. She also recommends buying a wake-up lamp that mimics sunrise to make getting up less arduous.