Jelly Roll's weight loss secrets revealed after shedding 120lbs in a year

Jelly Roll is on a mission to get fit and healthy. The superstar — who once weighed more than 500lbs — has been documenting his body overhaul and recently revealed he's lost 120lbs in a year.

Having openly struggled with his weight and body image in the past, fans will be eager to find out how the star has transformed himself.

Here's what we know about Jelly Roll's makeover and health goals.

In training

When Jelly Roll stepped out at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2024, fans couldn't help but notice his slimmed-down appearance.

What they may not have known is that the singer had been in training to run the 2 Bears 5k race in Los Angeles, which he completed two weeks before the awards.

Jelly is thrilled with his progress

Considering a few months earlier, Jelly Roll "couldn't walk a mile," the milestone was an emotional one for him.

"The fact that we got three point whatever [miles] it was done today," he said after the race. "I feel really, really good about it. I left here feeling really motivated."

He told Entertainment Tonight that he'd lost "50 to 70-something pounds. It was a lot of weight."

The musician even vowed to run a half marathon!

Motivation

After the race, Jelly Roll wanted to keep on the fitness bandwagon.

He confessed one of the best things about it was that people would stop and tell him "they were motivated by us, other big guys."

"I feel really good," he told People. "I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something (pounds). If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour."

His diet

Jelly Roll is a self-confessed food addict and he knew he couldn't rely entirely on exercise to get in shape.

He said it was a "battle" to change the way he looked at food after 39 years.

"I've never had a healthy relationship with food," he told the outlet. "So that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

Jelly Roll likened his battle to "fighting that demon," but he's found "discipline," and "commitment."

His nutritionist, Ian Larios, shared details of his client's new diet on Instagram.

Jelly Roll's pre-show meal consists of a banana bowl with sliced bananas, Manuka honey and Stevia-sweetened dark chocolate grated on top.

His meals are packed with protein and he loves Ian's healthy version of Nashville hot chicken which is air fried and service with rice flour or potatoes.

Teamwork

He's sticking to his program even on the road and as he tours, Jelly Roll has the support of his entire team.

"Now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day," he said.

"I hope I continue to lose this weight."

“I’ve been kicking [expletive] on this tour," he Pat McAfee. "I brought out a nutritionist, Ian Larios, and he's been really helping me. We've been shooting basketball. We've been walking. We've been working.

A big change

Jelly Roll's life looks different nowadays — and he loves it.

"It's so cool, Pat," he said. "Because my culture on tour used to revolve around cocaine and alcohol. But now we're all in our late 30s and 40s, so now we're like shooting old man basketball and having lattes for lunch afterward. Yeah, dude. We're living, man. It's cool."

Daily routines

He's continually adding to his health regime and says that in addition to working out "daily," he is praying and meditating.

Jelly Roll added: "I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day."