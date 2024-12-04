Why diet is more important than ever in perimenopause

The hormonal rollercoaster that happens during perimenopause is often associated with symptoms such as hot flashes, sleeplessness and mood changes. However, there's another side to this hormonal stage that few women are aware of: an increased risk of chronic diseases.

"The decline in estrogen during perimenopause triggers a cascade of changes in the body," explains Dr. Sarah Berry, who is a professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King's College in London and Chief Scientist at ZOE, a science-led meal planning platform.

Before perimenopause, Dr. Berry explains that women tend to have a lower risk of chronic issues such as high blood pressure, coronary heart disease and obesity compared to men. However, their resistance quickly diminishes as estrogen levels fall during perimenopause.

"Up until perimenopause, women are doing quite well compared to men when it comes to issues like these. When they hit the perimenopausal phase, key health markers such as blood pressure, cholesterol and insulin sensitivity change dramatically and all go up," Dr. Berry explains.

According to new research conducted by Zoe, sticking to a healthy diet can improve these lesser-known menopausal symptoms in as little as six months.

The research – which analyzed over 70,000 peri and postmenopausal women – found that adopting a healthy plant-based diet could reduce overall peri and postmenopausal symptoms by 30% and 37% respectively, while also improving significant changes in women’s metabolism and cholesterol which is linked with obesity and a higher risk of heart disease.

The importance of diet during perimenopause

"It's so important for women to become more aware of what they are eating during perimenopause," Dr. Berry notes. "As well as thinking about diet and gut health in relation to symptoms such as night sweats and anxiety, we need to think about it in relation to disease risk too,” she adds.

The good news is that these studies have proven that diet can play a profound role in helping attenuate symptoms such as cholesterol and reduce and prevent some of them from cropping up in the first place.

How to eat to reduce chronic disease during perimenopause

"There's no silver bullet, it's about having that healthy balance between different plants, different fibers, it's all in moderation," Dr. Berry notes. "Yes, have some meat in there, yes have some fish in there, yes have some carbs, it should just be approached like a healthy diet should at any age. And it's not complicated or faddy.”

Dr. Berry’s perimenopausal diet rules

Reduce your intake of saturated fats commonly found in red meat

Increase your intake of healthy oils such as olive oil

Boost your fiber intake by packing in plenty of whole grains, fruits, and vegetables

Minimize refined carbohydrates and sugary snacks which can spike blood sugar levels

Eat foods that mimic estrogen

Foods rich in soy isoflavones found in soy products such as tofu, soymilk, edamame, soy nuts and sprouts, are extremely beneficial and have been consistently shown to improve menopause symptoms. "These contain a particular chemical which has estrogen-like properties and may help balance hormones," Dr. Berry explains.

However, how much they improve menopause symptoms is variable, and success depends on the behavior of our individual gut microbiome. "Soy isoflavones bind to the estrogen receptors in our body, and activate them a little bit like HRT does, so it has that estrogen-like activity."

The strength that the soy isoflavones bind to those receptors depends on the species of bacteria you have in your gut. "If you have particular bacterial species, you would have a 75% greater reduction in symptoms."

The golden rule

"The big takeaway is that you need to focus on your diet," Dr. Berry concludes. "It's the point where your symptoms are really stacking, creating this perfect storm, making everything very difficult from maintaining a healthy body weight to even making appropriate dietary choices, especially if you're sleep deprived. Be mindful about the types of food you're eating and follow those basic healthy eating principles."