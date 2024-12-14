NFL star Randy Moss revealed on Friday that he is battling cancer.

The retired wide receiver, 47, shared a 16-minute Instagram Live video in which he appeared with a cane and explained that a mass was found in his bile duct, between his pancreas and liver.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hugh Jackman details cancer scare

Randy called himself a "cancer survivor" and revealed that he was released from the hospital that day following a six-day stay after a major operation.

"I've told y'all over the last couple of weeks about me battling something internally, and ya boy is a cancer survivor," he said.

"I did have cancer, they found it in the bile duct, right between the pancreas and the liver, and the cancer was sitting right outside the bile duct," he explained.

"So my doctors went in, I had six hours' surgery, and for a lot of you guys wondering, you can Google it. I had a Whipple procedure. The best doctor in the United States, Dr [John] Martinie, I am forever grateful."

© Instagram Randy shared his cancer diagnosis on Instagram Live

According to the Mayo Clinic, a Whipple procedure involves removing the head of the pancreas, part of the small intestine, the gallbladder and the bile duct.

"I didn't think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was," he continued.

"But things took a turn for the worse and I asked for my prayer warriors, I asked for my family to be able to surround me and put their hands on me through this trying time and y'all best believe your boy came through."

© Getty Images Randy described himself as a 'cancer survivor'

Sharing the symptoms he experienced ahead of his diagnosis, Randy said: "It's by the grace of god that my liver started acting up and then my urine started being discolored. I had to go in and have a stent put in my liver for the doctors to be able to look inside to find out where the cancer was."

While Randy described himself as a "cancer survivor", he will still undergo chemotherapy and radiation.

"I'm nursing myself back," he said. "It's gonna be a little tough road with some chemo and radiation, but like I said, man, I'm good. I'm here with my family."

© Getty Images Randy was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018

Randy – who retired from the San Francisco 49ers in 2012 – also thanked his doctors and fans for their support, saying: "I just want to give a shout-out to a lot of people that really helped me pull through this. I've been in the hospital for six days, I just got out today, thank God.

"So first and foremost, I'd just like to thank God for blessing me and my family through this trying time, and me being able to come out of this surgery, and fight and battle the cancer.

"Man, those prayer warriors. I felt all the prayers coming through, I really did. I was looking at my social media while I was in the hospital, but you prayer warriors, all my teammates, I seen everything you guys tweeted at me. I really felt that, my family felt that, and we are definitely grateful."

© Getty Images Randy hopes to be back on ESPN soon

Earlier this month, Randy announced that he will take "extended time" from his role as an analyst on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" because of a "personal health challenge".

He added: "As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set… Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon. My goal is to get back on television with my team."