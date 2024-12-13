Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mariah Carey 'really devastated' as she shares disappointing health news with fans
Mariah Carey 'really devastated' as she shares disappointing health news with fans
Mariah Carey onstage at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Mariah Carey 'really devastated' as she shares disappointing health news with fans

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singer has been under the weather

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Mariah Carey was "devastated" to share some disappointing news with fans on Friday.

The 55-year-old singer revealed that she is still suffering from the flu so has been forced to cancel two more performances of Mariah Carey's Christmas Time shows.

Taking to X, Mariah announced that due to her poor health, she will not be taking to the stage at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center and Belmont Park, New York's UBS Arena.

"Newark and Belmont — I wish I had better news but unfortunately I'm still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight [Dec. 13] and on Sunday," she wrote.

"I'm really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC," she added, alongside a broken heart emoji.

Mariah's latest cancelation comes just days after she pulled out of her show in Pittsburgh on Wednesday with only a few hours notice.

Mariah Carey during her 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' tour at Madison Square Garden© Getty Images
Mariah has canceled three performances so far due to poor health

"Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I've come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. I love you all so much," she wrote on X.

There is no word yet on whether Mariah will perform the final show of the tour, which is slated to take place on December 17 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Despite feeling under the weather and sadness over disappointing her fans, Mariah did share some good news on Thursday.

Mariah Carey netflix nfl gameday© Netflix
Mariah will open the Chiefs vs Steelers game

It was announced by Netflix that she will headline the opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

The streaming giant confirmed that a taped performance of Mariah singing her seasonal hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" will air before the first live game.

Mariah Carey
Mariah will sing her hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

In a 15-second clip promoting the streaming service's holiday lineup, the mom-of-two rocked a very slinky Nutcracker-inspired outfit covered in dazzling sequins.

The dress featured a plunging neckline, and faux gold detailing to mimic the Nutcracker's costume, as well as gold fringing on the shoulders, and Mariah wore her hair loose in classic waves.

"This Christmas, we all get our wish: the NFL is live on Netflix and I'll be there too," she said

Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off © Getty Images
Mariah is the Queen of Christmas

Mariah isn't the only big name who will appear during the NFL Christmas Day games.

Netflix recently announced that Beyonce will be the halftime entertainment for the December 25 game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

Upon sharing the news, Netflix said in a press release: "Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday," adding that while they are keeping details of the performance "under wraps," Beyoncé is "expected to feature some special guests" from her latest album.

Beyonce also shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a promotional video that starts off with a red rose bedecked car, which she is standing on wearing a red, white, and blue cowboy-themed dress while singing "American Requiem," the opening song from Cowboy Carter.

