Mariah Carey 'really devastated' as she shares disappointing health news with fans

Mariah Carey was "devastated" to share some disappointing news with fans on Friday.

The 55-year-old singer revealed that she is still suffering from the flu so has been forced to cancel two more performances of Mariah Carey's Christmas Time shows.

Taking to X, Mariah announced that due to her poor health, she will not be taking to the stage at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center and Belmont Park, New York's UBS Arena.

"Newark and Belmont — I wish I had better news but unfortunately I'm still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight [Dec. 13] and on Sunday," she wrote.

"I'm really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC," she added, alongside a broken heart emoji.

Mariah's latest cancelation comes just days after she pulled out of her show in Pittsburgh on Wednesday with only a few hours notice.

© Getty Images Mariah has canceled three performances so far due to poor health

"Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I've come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. I love you all so much," she wrote on X.

There is no word yet on whether Mariah will perform the final show of the tour, which is slated to take place on December 17 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Despite feeling under the weather and sadness over disappointing her fans, Mariah did share some good news on Thursday.

© Netflix Mariah will open the Chiefs vs Steelers game

It was announced by Netflix that she will headline the opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

The streaming giant confirmed that a taped performance of Mariah singing her seasonal hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" will air before the first live game.

Mariah will sing her hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

In a 15-second clip promoting the streaming service's holiday lineup, the mom-of-two rocked a very slinky Nutcracker-inspired outfit covered in dazzling sequins.

The dress featured a plunging neckline, and faux gold detailing to mimic the Nutcracker's costume, as well as gold fringing on the shoulders, and Mariah wore her hair loose in classic waves.

"This Christmas, we all get our wish: the NFL is live on Netflix and I'll be there too," she said

© Getty Images Mariah is the Queen of Christmas

Mariah isn't the only big name who will appear during the NFL Christmas Day games.

Netflix recently announced that Beyonce will be the halftime entertainment for the December 25 game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

Upon sharing the news, Netflix said in a press release: "Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday," adding that while they are keeping details of the performance "under wraps," Beyoncé is "expected to feature some special guests" from her latest album.

Beyonce also shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a promotional video that starts off with a red rose bedecked car, which she is standing on wearing a red, white, and blue cowboy-themed dress while singing "American Requiem," the opening song from Cowboy Carter.