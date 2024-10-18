Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday night after a "minor traffic collision".

The retired NFL star, 41, was stopped by police in downtown Franklin and faces four charges, including allegedly driving while intoxicated and illegal possession of a gun.

The Franklin Police Department confirmed Jay's arrest to HELLO! with a spokesperson revealing he was released on a $5,000 bond from the Williamson County Jail on Thursday night.

© Franklin Police Department jay cutler mugshot

Jay is being accused of DUI (first offense), possession of a handgun while under the influence, implied consent, and failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision.

According to the police department, officers responded to a traffic crash involving two vehicles. Upon investigation, it appeared Jay rear-ended another vehicle.

During their conversation with Jay, "officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol". He was also "slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes".

Police noted that Jay "refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant".

The investigation also revealed that Jay "had two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol".

© Getty Images Jay was notably known as the Bears quarterback

Jay was drafted to the NFL in 2006 and was most notably the quarterback for the Chicago Bears during his 12 seasons in the league, but he also played for the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins, which was his last team before he retired in 2017.

He was married to reality TV star, Kristin Cavallari for seven years before they divorced in 2022. They share three children, sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, nine, and daughter Saylor, eight.

In their divorce filing, the former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as reasons for their breakup.

© Getty Images Jay and Kristin were married for almost a decade

Kristin claimed Jay was "guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper".

She also said, "any misconduct alleged or implied against her" in Jay's divorce petition "was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on [Jay's] behalf."

At the time of their split, Kristin shared a snapshot showing the pair walking off into the distance together, with their backs turned to the camera.

© Getty Images Jay and Kristin were together for almost 10 years

She wrote: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Kristin recently shared on her Let's Be Honest podcast, that her custody agreement with Jay had changed, though she did not clarify the changes.

© Getty Images Jay and Kristin share three kids

"When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex and I had every other week off from my kids and that's changed,” she said, adding: "I'm really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work.

"Happiness for me is peace, and peace for me is making this home exactly how I want it. I'm a homebody — I really am."