NFL: Bills star Damien Harris suffers neck injury - all we know following terrifying mid game hospital dash

A shocking scene unfolded on the football field on Sunday when Damien Harris was rushed to hospital after suffering a terrifying neck injury.

The Buffalo Bills running back initially lay motionless after a tackle by New York Giants star, Bobby Okerek, as players from both teams frantically tried to get the attention of coaches and doctors.

Damien, 26, was tended to on the turf as the stadium went quiet before he was eventually stretched off and taken to a nearby hospital.

© Getty Images Damien was tended to on the pitch following a tackle in the game against the New York Giants

While Damien was able to give a thumbs up as he was taken from the field - proving he was conscious - there were serious concerns over his health and the neck injury.

Thankfully, Coach Sean McDermott shared an update with ESPN and said that it was his understanding that Damian has full movement in his body so far.

"Things are heading in a good direction right now for Damien," he said after the game finished with Buffalo Bills winning 14-9.

The frightening encounter followed Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field in the final week of the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

© Getty Images Damien was taken to hospital mid game

He was on the sideline watching the game and was observed shaking his head and looking worried.

Damien's teammate, Dion Dawkins spoke about the heart-in-hands moment when he told ESPN: "It's really an emotional thing, and people be trying to act like we're unhuman like ... that stuff is real.

Damien's teammates expressed their concern

"It's very real, and Damien's our brother. He's our friend, and we know him personally. To see him laying down, he just found out two days ago that he was having a boy.

"They said that it was a neck injury. Imagine if he can't hold his son off of one play? That's scary, man. It's scary. And I take it for what it is, and I take it with respect of God, but like any moment, it could be it."

© Getty Images He was able to give a thumbs up as he was stretchered off the field

Bills quarterback Josh Allen added: "You never want to see that. That's the ugly part of the game. He's been so great, Damien, coming here, and I know he's only been here for a few months, obviously this training camp, but the juice that he brings and the tough-nose running that he brings to this offense, you can't really replace it, you know? And I'm hoping he's all right, praying for him, him and his family."