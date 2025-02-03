David Tennant breaks silence on genetic condition noticed by fans

Doctor Who actor David Tennant has revealed he has a condition whereby he has an extra toe on his right foot.

While Reddit users previously noticed that something was different about David's toes, the star only confirmed his condition in a new interview with Metro.co.uk.

© Getty Images David is best known for portraying Doctor Who

When asked by the publication whether people were aware of his genetic condition, the TV star responded: "Well, they do now," before adding "It's sort of like a nubbin'".

Elsewhere in the interview, the 53-year-old spoke about his upcoming gig hosting the Bafta Film Awards for the second year running on 16 February.

"It's a lovely thing to be asked to do and it's a huge privilege, and it's very giddy-making," he said. "It was a slightly mad thing to be asked to do, not something I ever aspired to or imagined would come my way. When you're standing on that stage looking out at all the most famous people in the world, you just think: 'How did I end up doing this?'"

© Getty Images David at the Olivier Awards with his wife Georgia

David's latest role

The actor is currently starring in ITV's new drama - titled The Hack - about the phone hacking scandal from award-winning writer Jack Thorne and the producers behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

© ITV David as Nick Davies in The Hack

He plays investigative journalist Nick Davies alongside actor Toby Jones, who plays former Editor-in Chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger.

The synopsis reads: "Set between 2002 and 2012, the drama deftly interweaves two real life stories, the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, played by David Tennant, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World, and running parallel, the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook, played by Robert Carlyle."

David's family life

The Rivals star is married to actress and producer Georgia. The pair tied the knot in 2011 and together they share Olive, 13, Wilfred, 11, Doris, eight, Birdie, four, and Georgia's eldest child Ty, 22.

© Getty Images Ty Tennant and David Tennant at the "Tolkien" UK premiere in 2019

Both Olive and Ty have already shown signs of following in their parents' footsteps, with Ty starring in the series House of the Dragon and Olive appearing in the likes of Belfast (2021) and Avoidance (2022).

David and Georgia are raising their brood in a stunning London property complete with swanky retro interiors and a gorgeous patio area with flowers galore.

© Instagram Georgia Tennant and daughter Olive

While the couple tend to keep their children out of the spotlight, David has opened up about his role as a father.

"I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it's hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters," he candidly told Radio Times.

"Being a dad is one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you."