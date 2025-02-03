Alex Jones issues health plea amid 'hard' few days with children

Alex Jones turned to fans as a last resort after suffering from poor health that began to impact her professional and personal life.

The One Show star, 47, admitted her flu symptoms not only thwarted her podcasting plans but also made parenting her three children Teddy, six, Kit, four, and Annie, two, with her husband Charlie Thomson "really hard." She explains all in the video below...

Sporting a makeup-free look in her video, which she shared on her Instagram Stories, Alex explained: "I've been absolutely poleaxed by some sort of flu for the last couple of days. I know it doesn't look like it, but I do feel quite a lot better than I did, especially on Friday, but my voice is now taking a hit."

Alex's own remedies had been unsuccessful, so she asked fans for help with quick fixes. "I was just hoping that somebody would have some sort of remedy that helps bring your voice back.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star shares three kids with her husband Charlie Thomson

"We've got a podcast to record tomorrow, which I don't think it's going to happen. I've tried steaming, I've tried white wine, vinegar, and you know, a bit of water and gargling it… nothing. All the usual tricks, but if you know something specific that I might not have thought about, I'll try anything at this point," she continued.

"Even communicating with the children is really hard because they're like, 'Oh mama,' I'm like, 'Stop doing that'," as she mimicked her whispered response.

© Instagram Alex has shared peeks inside her home since she moved in in 2024

Alex has a busy schedule juggling work, parenting and her home renovation. When she's not on our TV screens, the Welsh star and her husband are putting their time and energy into transforming their country property into their dream family home, which she admitted might "take years" to complete.

Last week, just before she was struck down with the flu, Alex uploaded a video snippet of her expansive living room complete with high ceilings, a rustic fireplace and green velvet chairs, and her dining room with a long wooden table, a compact office space and a swanky drinks cabinet.

© Instagram The One Show star has home renovation plans that will take "years"

The mother-of-three, who upped sticks from London in 2024, explained: "Back to it. The home renovation plans for 2025. We know that it's going to take years to get it all done and we're not going to rush it in order to avoid as many mistakes as possible (we know from experience that they can be costly), but we're really looking forward to getting going now and we’re just about to start speaking with some designers and architects to get find the best way of making the home work for our family."

She continued: "Having lived in the house for nearly six months we feel ready to make a start now that we've all got to know each other a bit better.

"I'm obsessed with other people's renovations and so I thought you might enjoy seeing some of ours, the good, the bad and the more ugly parts. All tips and advice welcome as always. Here we go!"

