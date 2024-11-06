Georgia and David Tennant's flourishing garden at £2.6m townhouse with 5 kids

Georgia Tennant and her Rivals actor husband, David, live in a stunning £2.5m townhouse in west London and fans have been treated to the occasional glimpse inside their home including their kitchen, living room and stylish dining area.
But we've seen less of the outdoor area they're fortunate to have.
However, Georgia, who is mum to five children, Ty, 22, Olive, 13, Wilfred, 11, Doris, nine, and Birdie, five, has shared a few photos of the garden on her Instagram and, from what we can see, it's blooming and beautiful.
We've rounded up the best snaps of their outdoor area at their Chiswick house, click through the gallery to take a look...
Georgia and David Tennant's blooming garden
Georgia and David's comments on five children
Though Georgia has shared photos of Olive and Ty on her social media, she tends to conceal the faces of her three younger children, Wilfred, Doris and Birdie.
But, the famous couple have opened up about what it's like being parents of five kids.
Broadchurch actor David previously told Radio Times: "I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it's hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters."
He added: "Being a dad is one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you."
Georgia, meanwhile, previously opened up about juggling home life with her career in a previous interview with Fabric Magazine.
"I do my best. That is all I can do," she said, adding: "There are days where I'm like 'I've got this, I'm totally nailing it'. And then the next day, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I've had so many children!'
"'What am I doing? Who am I? I can't do this. They hate me!'. There's definitely no magic answer to the 'How do you have it all?' question. The answer is, you just try your best and hope in that process that you don't lose yourself."