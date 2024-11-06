Georgia and David Tennant's flourishing garden at £2.6m townhouse with 5 kids

Georgia Tennant and her Rivals actor husband, David, live in a stunning £2.5m townhouse in west London and fans have been treated to the occasional glimpse inside their home including their kitchen, living room and stylish dining area.

But we've seen less of the outdoor area they're fortunate to have.

However, Georgia, who is mum to five children, Ty, 22, Olive, 13, Wilfred, 11, Doris, nine, and Birdie, five, has shared a few photos of the garden on her Instagram and, from what we can see, it's blooming and beautiful.

© Instagram David and Georgia Tennant live in London with their five children

We've rounded up the best snaps of their outdoor area at their Chiswick house, click through the gallery to take a look...

Georgia and David Tennant's blooming garden

1/ 4 © Instagram Georgia posted this sweet photo of her eldest, Ty, walking through their garden holding onto his younger sister, Birdie, and we get a good look at their garden in the process. The garden is full of tall trees framing the outdoor area, which not only enhances nature for a London home but offers an element of privacy. The outdoor space also has a neatly trimmed lawn and is lined with plenty of plants and foliage. There are beautiful hydrangeas and other blooming bushes giving the garden a lush and green finish.

2/ 4 © Instagram This photo of their daughter, Olive, shows another corner of their garden which is overgrown in the most stunning way. There is pristine patio tiling, offering the perfect place to walk around and admire the garden, which is surrounded by more overgrown plants and trees. There are also bright flowers in the background with gorgeous shades of orange and lilac, adding bursts of colour to the garden.

3/ 4 © Instagram Georgia shared another snap in the same Instagram post of her standing beside her daughter, Olive, and the mother-daughter duo look so alike. In the photo, we can see an overgrown pathway leading up to the house covered by what appears to be a pergola.

4/ 4 © Instagram This gorgeous photo of Olive was shared by her mum to celebrate her birthday. In the caption, Georgia wrote proudly: "To know this person is to always feel love. "Her presence makes everything better (except how you feel about your own hair) Happy 13th Birthday to you darling Olive." We can spot the garden in the background which features a beautiful tall tree and even a pool area.

Georgia and David's comments on five children

Though Georgia has shared photos of Olive and Ty on her social media, she tends to conceal the faces of her three younger children, Wilfred, Doris and Birdie.

But, the famous couple have opened up about what it's like being parents of five kids.

Georgia and David Tennant married in 2011

Broadchurch actor David previously told Radio Times: "I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it's hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters."

He added: "Being a dad is one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you."

Georgia, meanwhile, previously opened up about juggling home life with her career in a previous interview with Fabric Magazine.

"I do my best. That is all I can do," she said, adding: "There are days where I'm like 'I've got this, I'm totally nailing it'. And then the next day, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I've had so many children!'

"'What am I doing? Who am I? I can't do this. They hate me!'. There's definitely no magic answer to the 'How do you have it all?' question. The answer is, you just try your best and hope in that process that you don't lose yourself."