Georgia Tennant shares ultra-rare glimpse of £2.6m townhouse with husband David

Georgia Tennant is feeling festive! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress gave fans a glimpse of her rustic living room, complete with a towering Christmas tree. Like something out of The Holiday, fans also spied exposed beams tacked with decorative garlands and two cosy armchairs placed behind a glass-topped coffee table.

© Instagram/Georgia Tennant Georgia Tennant shared a photo of her towering Christmas tree

Based in west London, Georgia and her husband, David Tennant, are the proud owners of a £2.6 million townhouse. Among its many amenities, the property boasts a modern kitchen with brick walls, marble countertops and parquet flooring, as well as a huge garden with a standing basketball hoop.

© Instagram Georgia and her daughter, Olive, in their kitchen

The couple – who met in 2008 – have plenty of space for their five children. Georgia, 39, welcomed her eldest son, Ty, in 2002, following a brief relationship with a former partner. David shares the sweetest bond with the 22-year-old, who he officially adopted.

Following their 2011 nuptials, Georgia and David have expanded their family, with the arrival of Olive, Wilfred, Doris, and Birdie. When it comes to their children, Georgia and David are extremely private, and have refrained from sharing photos of their faces on social media.

© Getty Images Georgia and David are proud parents to Ty, Olive, Wilfred, Doris, and Birdie

Keeping a low profile in the affluent suburb of Chiswick, Georgia and David have given their children a grounded upbringing. They're also incredibly honest when it comes to parenting.

"I do my best. That is all I can do," Georgia told Fabric Magazine. "There are days where I'm like 'I've got this, I'm totally nailing it'. And then the next day, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I've had so many children! What am I doing? Who am I? I can't do this. They hate me!'.

"There's definitely no magic answer to the 'How do you have it all?' question," she noted. "The answer is, you just try your best and hope in that process that you don't lose yourself."

© Getty David and Georgia have spoken about the challenges of parenting

Speaking to The Guardian in 2020, David, 53, echoed this sentiment, calling parenting a "slog" and noting that there can be a "constant sense that you're falling short".

Despite its challenges, he has also called fatherhood "one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things" that can happen to you. Chatting with Candid magazine, David added that it's "something you have to keep working at if you're going to be any good at it."

© Instagram David and Georgia have a huge garden at their home

Georgia and David have lived in Chiswick for several years now, and they've got involved with their local community, too. Back in June, the couple staged an all-star celebrity charity gala evening at Pub in the Park Chiswick.

Eight years before, David had also served as a judge at the Chiswick House Dog Show.