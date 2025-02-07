Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chelsea Handler's then-and-now photos will leave you stunned – see transformation
chelsea handler purple dress vanity fair oscars party 2024© Getty Images

The Critics Choice Awards host found fame in 2002  

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Chelsea Handler has become a household name since she began her career as a stand-up comedian.

The Critics Choice Awards host, 49, found fame on Oxygen's hidden camera reality television series, Girls Behaving Badly in 2002 and became the only late-night female talk show host at the time when she launched Chelsea Lately on E! in 2007.

WATCH: Chelsea Handler's starring roles in TV & film

If comedy and a talk show weren't enough, Chelsea is also an author and has starred in several TV shows and films, including The Practice, My Wife and Kids, The Good Wife – where she played herself – This Means War, Fun Size, and many more.

From her early days as a beauty pageant hopeful to a world-class comedian, take a look at her transformation below…

1/8

chelsea handler as a child© Instagram

Humble beginnings

Chelsea was born in Livingston, New Jersey, and is the youngest of six children. Her father, Seymour, was a used car salesman and her mother, Rita, was a stay-at-home mom.

Chelsea admitted that her family struggled financially, and while her parents were "great" and there was "a lot of love in our house", she confessed, "they were kind of hot messes".

Growing up with money woes inspired Chelsea to make something of herself. "I just thought, 'I don't ever want to live like that. I don't want to worry about the phone being cut off, and I don't ever want to have people not be able to depend on me,'" she told People.

2/8

chelsea handler as a teenager in miss teen new jersey© Instagram

Miss Teen New Jersey

Chelsea is well known for her no-nonsense attitude but as a teenager, she made a drastic move of entering a beauty pageant in an attempt to boost her self-esteem after being bullied about her looks.

Chelsea entered the Miss Teen New Jersey pageant and came in the top 15. When asked why she applied, she told Vanity Fair: "For the recognition that I was beautiful and that I could use an entire bottle of Aquanet on my head in one sitting, and go out in a prom dress or a gown or whatever the [expleyive] I wore, and kill it."

3/8

chelsea handler in twenties wearing leather jacket© Instagram

Teen Rebel

Chelsea "barely" graduated from high school so skipped college and moved to Los Angeles where she waited tables, which she said taught her some valuable lessons.

"Everyone needs to see what it's like on the other side, so they know how to treat waiters and waitresses," she told Women's Health.

She said that being a waitress and showing up even when she didn't want to "gave me a sense of worth and reliability. It gave me something more inspirational to do than just going to work every day and trying to remember the monotony of the menu".

4/8

chelsea handler on cover of playboy magazine in bikini© Playboy Magazine

Playboy

Chelsea posed for the cover of Playboy magazine in 2009 wearing a gold string bikini and matching boots.

At the time, Chelsea, who frequently makes cracks about her love of drinking and smoking marijuana, joked that to get her body in shape for the photoshoot, she "quit drinking for like a day and a half".

"I'm not naked on the cover," she told Jay Leno in 2009. "My dad is probably gonna love it," she added.

5/8

chelsea handler white dress time© Getty Images

Influence

In 2012, Chelsea was named one of Time magazine's most influential people in the world. Before that, she made it onto Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list.

Speaking to Forbes about her career, she joked that she went into comedy because she's "not responsible enough to hold down a regular job where you have to be on your best behavior".

6/8

chelsea handler black dress© Getty Images

Lifestyle

Chelsea will celebrate her 50th birthday in 2025 and she has never looked better than she does today.

The multi-talented star began to take her health more seriously a few years ago and includes regular workouts, meditation, and a healthier diet into her lifestyle.

7/8

chelsea handler wearing bikini on boat deck© Instagram

Diet

Chelsea's physique is incredible, and she isn't shy about showing off her strong body in various stages of undress on social media.

She has honed her diet and now makes sure that she eats frequently to curb any sugar cravings.

"I always make sure I have something every three to four hours because a nutritionist once taught me it's the best way to control your blood sugar levels," she told Women’s Health.

8/8

chelsea handler sitting down in red swimsuit© Instagram

Routine

Chelsea sticks to a routine to maintain her healthier lifestyle. 

"I wake up at 6 a.m.," she told the publication. "It doesn't matter what country or what state or what timezone I'm in, I always wake up at six exactly. My biorhythm knows that it's 6 a.m. somewhere, just like it knows it's five o'clock somewhere when I need to start drinking."

She will informally practice intermittent fasting and attempt to "go for as long as I can without eating in the morning," but she still fuels her body "consistently".

"I think when you consistently feed your body, you have less of an inclination to [pig out]," she explained. "I like to eat light, and I don't overdo it now. When I'm eating, I take my time and pay attention to when I'm full."

