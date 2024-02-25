Chelsea Handler brings back skiing in just a bikini tradition for 49th birthday – see the wild video

It is Chelsea Handler's birthday, meaning not only is she a year older, but more importantly, she's brought back her annual tradition of skiing down a snowy mountain wearing only a bikini.

The former Chelsea Lately host rang in her 49th birthday on February 25, and promptly treated fans to her wildest bikini video yet.

Plus this time around, while ski gear was nowhere in sight, she did have her dogs as company – and some liquid courage – who she had skiing down with her.

Chelsea took to Instagram Sunday to share the latest rendition of the annual video, simultaneously giving a master class on multitasking.

In the cheeky clip, she appears wearing a bright blue bikini paired with a rainbow knit beanie and purple socks, though almost stealing her spotlight was one of her dogs, who was hoisted on a backpack wearing their own goggles, as her other dog trailed behind them.

Still, the dogs were far from the only eyebrow-raising accessories, and Chelsea is also seen in the clips holding a drink in one hand and a joint in the other.

"Multitasking on my 49th!" she wrote in her caption, and the comments section under the post was quickly flooded with countless compliments and birthday messages from plenty of her celebrity friends.

"You made me laugh out loud along with warming my heart. You are the best!! Happy happy birthday. Love you," Naomi Watts wrote, as Lauren Sánchez added: "So good. You look happy and hot! HBD," and Melanie Griffith also wrote: "Happy Birthday Chelsea!! You beautiful, bikini clad, smoking hot, Wild Wonderful Woman!! Have a magnificent day!!"

© Instagram Chelsea celebrating her 48th birthday in 2023

In between more comments from stars such as Paris Hilton, Avril Lavigne and Viola Davis, among others, fans also added: "This is the most iconic thing I've ever seen in my life," and: "Wow wow wow you outdid yourself again, strictly amazing happy birthday. Blessings to you," as well as: "Living the dream! Happy birthday."

© Getty The comedian at the recent Critics Choice Awards

For her 48th birthday last year, Chelsea similarly expertly skied – and drank and smoked – down moguls, wearing a strapless bikini with the Canadian and American flag on it.

Moreover, in response to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and far-right pundit Ben Shapiro's comments over her childfree status, she shared another bikini-clad, mid-mountain photo at the time, and aptly wrote: "This one's for you, Tucker!"

