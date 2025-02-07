Love Island's Luca Bish's megawatt teeth transformation he needs to 'maintain'

Love Island star Luca Bish made quite the entrance when he entered the villa two years ago and the Brighton native made a triumphant return to the All Stars version of the show in January.

The fishmonger, 25, headed to South Africa in the hopes of finding a long-lasting relationship the second time around.

It's safe to say Luca is a bit of a heartthrob as he's managed to turn some heads, no doubt thanks to his pearly white smile.

Luca easily has one of the whitest sets of teeth in the famous villa, and fans have been asking "What has Luca had done to his teeth?" since the very start of the season.

It turns out, Luca has been very open about the work he's had done to perfect his teeth.

Before he found fame on Love Island, he visited the Dental Centre in Turkey and had 20 of his teeth replaced, calling it "one of the best decisions I've ever made," in a video on YouTube detailing his teeth transformation journey.

He shares he had the top 10 of his teeth replaced with crowns, while he had laminate veneers on the bottom 10. Laminate veneers cover the front surface of your tooth to enhance the shape or colour, whereas crowns cover the entire tooth.

Experts weigh on Luca Bish's mega-watt smile

Luca's teeth are remarkably whiter than in his before pictures, but how easy is this to maintain? We turned to leading hygienist Anna Middleton, founder of London Hygienist for her expert opinion on the brilliant whiteness of Luca's smile.

"When you have veneers or crowns made, you can pick the shade which can be as white as you like," Anna says. "That's why if someone has had their teeth whitened and it's an unnatural shade, it can look very obvious.

If Luca wants to keep his brilliant white veneers, he may need to have them replaced in the future, depending on how well they're looked after and the supporting structures of his gums, Anna says.

"Veneers and crowns can stain, so Luca will need to maintain them," Anna says. Unfortunately, you can't whiten crowns or veneers, because the process only works on enamel, but through regular hygiene visits and cleaning treatments, his veneers should remain pearly white.

According to Dr Sahil Patel, founder of the Marylebone Smile Clinic, Luca is likely to need to get his teeth redone at some point.

"All dental materials have a lifespan, and [for Luca's veneers] this is around 10-15 years," he says.

Luca Bish's time on Love Island

Meanwhile, the first time Luca went on Love Island he was paired with Gemma Owen and the two made it to the final.

This time around, he's spent most of his time (so far) coupled up with 2024 Love Island contestant Grace Jackson.

Though they have faced trouble in paradise since Samie Elishi walked in as it turns out she and Luca have history.