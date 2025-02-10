Tom Brady's appearance distracts fans during Super Bowl 2025 amid star's admission about weight loss

Tom Brady might not have been playing in this year’s Super Bowl, but he still managed to be the talk of the night. The seven-time Super Bowl champion turned heads as he arrived at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, looking every inch the sports legend in a sharp charcoal suit, crisp white shirt, and a sleek black tie.

As cameras zoomed in on the 46-year-old NFL icon, fans couldn’t help but notice his noticeably leaner frame, sparking a wave of discussion across social media. His tailored ensemble accentuated his refined physique, with some fans even wondering if the football great had shed a few pounds since his retirement.

In 2023 Tom opened up about his weight loss on his Let’s Go! podcast, revealing that stepping away from professional football had brought a significant change to his physical health.

"Yeah, I’m down about 10 lbs., but I’m actually very fit right now," he admitted. "I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing, so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health."

The former quarterback’s appearance at the Super Bowl was his first major public outing since his shocking revelation, and it didn’t take long for fans to react.

© AFP via Getty Images Retired football player and Fox analyst Tom Brady walks the sidelines before the start of Super Bowl

"Tom Brady looks like he could still suit up and play right now!" one social media user wrote, while another added, "Brady aging like fine wine, but where did the weight go?"

His leaner frame is largely thanks to his famously disciplined diet, which has been a topic of fascination for years. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star follows a strict regimen, avoiding refined sugar, salt, caffeine, white flour, dairy, and even starchy root vegetables like potatoes. And, in a revelation that shocked many, he famously steers clear of strawberries.

© Getty Images Tom Brady appears much slimmer

Despite his slimmer physique, Tom’s signature charm and megawatt smile were as dazzling as ever. As he made his way through the stadium, shaking hands and greeting fellow attendees, he exuded the confidence and charisma that have made him one of the most beloved figures in American sports.

© Mike Ehrmann Tom Brady in 2012

Even away from the field, the father-of-three continues to maintain the rigorous fitness routine that kept him at the top of his game for over two decades. While many retired athletes struggle to adjust to life outside of the sport, Tom seems to be thriving.

"It’s just nice to feel good, to wake up every day and know that I’m taking care of myself in a different way," he shared on his podcast.