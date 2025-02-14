6 easy bedtime rituals for a happier day tomorrow

While we might feel dopey in the moments just before we fall asleep, our minds are incredibly powerful in those last minutes of our day, according to wellness expert Rochelle Fox.

Though we're drifting into dreamland, Rochelle says we can use this time just before sleep to our advantage, explaining: "As we prepare for sleep, our brain naturally shifts from beta waves (active thinking) to alpha waves (relaxed awareness), gradually moving into theta waves (a dream-like, deeply relaxed state).

"During this transition, our subconscious mind becomes particularly receptive to new information, making bedtime the perfect opportunity for positive programming. As such, bedtime isn't merely for rest – it's a powerful time to rewire our brain and prioritise mental wellness."

Rochelle Fox shares her advice for a happier day

Read on for six evening rituals can help transform your nights and brighten your days, with some taking just minutes.

1. The magnetic declaration

This simple yet profound practice begins with placing your hand over your heart – a physical connection that anchors you in the present moment. Take three slow breaths, then speak a personal declaration using words that resonate with your deepest desires: such as, "I am radiant, healthy, and magnetic to success" or, "I attract abundance effortlessly, and opportunities flow to me with ease."

Repeat your chosen words several times, allowing each one to resonate through your body. Remember, your subconscious mind responds to emotion, so infuse each word with genuine feelings rather than simply reciting them. Your words are like spells that co-create your reality so use them wisely.

2. Vision board movies

Your subconscious mind responds powerfully to visual cues and vision board movies are a new spin on the old faithful vision board.

Vision board movies work by combining pictures of what you desire, with overlaying affirmations to affirm what your calling is and high-vibe music to evoke emotion.

I've been using vision board movies for a decade and created my own app to help others make their own.

Swap your nightly infinity doom scrolling with a screening of your very own vision board movie and you’ll move from comparing before bed to a place of creation before you enter the realm of dreams.

3. Real-life success stories

There's something particularly powerful about reading biographies before bed. Spend your evenings hearing and reading stories of real people overcoming genuine challenges. These aren't just inspiring tales – they're blueprints for possibility that your mind can process while you rest.

Whether it's reading about a wellness transformation, career evolution, or personal reinvention, these real-life examples show your subconscious mind what's possible when you go for it in life.

3. Soothing soundscapes

Transform your bedroom into a space for gentle mental reprogramming with specially designed subliminal tracks.

These blend calming music with positive affirmations that play just below conscious awareness, allowing them to work directly with your subconscious mind.

Select tracks that align with your current focus. Whether you're cultivating confidence, inner peace, or joy, let these subtle yet powerful messages guide your mind while you move into a state of rest, while your conscious mind is its least sceptical and the door to your subconscious mind is open allowing it to be reprogrammed with ease.

5. Gratitude journaling with a twist

Elevate your gratitude practice by exploring the 'why' behind each blessing. Write down three things you're grateful for, then deepen their impact by explaining their significance.

Rather than simply noting "grateful for my home," write "I am grateful for my home because it's my sanctuary for growth and creativity."

This practice engages your reticular activating system – the part of your brain that helps you notice more of what you focus on. The more specific you are about why you're grateful, the more aligned experiences you'll naturally attract.

6. Future imprinting

This visualisation technique offers a unique approach to manifestation. Begin by recalling a genuine memory where you experienced an emotion you wish to cultivate – perhaps a moment of achievement, joy, abundance, or deep peace. Connect with that feeling, allowing it to become vivid in your body.

Then, while holding this authentic emotional state, direct it into your vision of a future desire. This technique works because while it can be challenging to generate genuine emotion for future events, we all have real memories we can draw upon as emotional fuel, creating a bridge between past successes and future aspirations.

Consider these rituals as gentle investments in your tomorrow. Choose one or two that resonate most deeply, practice them consistently and allow yourself to feel the joy, happiness, and peace you desire in the now as you practice.

Your subconscious mind responds beautifully to repetition and elevated emotions, gradually transforming your daily experience from within.

Try these for yourself and welcome in a more radiant tomorrow.

