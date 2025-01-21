How many supplements are too many? A nutritionist explains

I pride myself on my supplement regime – I have a whole shelf in my kitchen dedicated to my pills and powders, with my routine currently comprising Altrient's Liposomal Vitamin C, Together Health's Curcumin, Nutrition Geeks' Zinc, Ancient+Brave's Noble Collagen, Shreddy's Super Greens and Ainslie + Ainslie's Night Powder.

It was only when I was packing my bag for a weekend away and my pill box was overflowing with just two days' worth of pills, that my supplement routine struck me as excessive.

It made me wonder if there's such thing as too many supplements – and how to know which supplements I actually need when each week seems to see a new "essential" tablet launch.

© Getty Images Is my supplement routine excessive?

Keen to work out if I'm overdoing it, I turned to nutritionist Charlotte Faure-Green, who I can always rely on for no-nonsense, unbiased advice.

Is there such a thing as 'too many' supplements?

"It's absolutely possible to overdo it with supplements," Charlotte says. "While they can be incredibly helpful, we cannot forget that the supplement industry is a multi-billion-pound machine designed to make us feel like there's always something missing or more we could be doing.

© Emma Croman Charlotte Faure Green shares the best approach to a supplement routine

"This can lead to over-supplementation – where you're not only spending money unnecessarily but potentially overloading your body with nutrients it doesn't need or cannot deal with effectively."

Self-prescribing supplements

Charlotte explains that she frequently sees clients self-prescribing supplements, which could be detrimental rather than helpful.

"I specialise in anxiety and often see clients arrive with a long list of self-prescribed supplements. What they may not realise is that they're taking multiple complexes containing methylated B12 (for example), which, in some, can exacerbate anxiety by overstimulating the nervous system."

© Getty Images My supplement routine could be deemed excessive

She continues that certain fat-soluble vitamins such as, D, E, and K, can accumulate in the body, leading to toxicity if over-supplemented. "Even water-soluble vitamins, which are usually excreted in excess, can cause problems if taken in mega doses."

The answer? "Balance is key, and targeted, evidence-based supplementation is far better than taking a scattergun approach."

ADVICE: 9 easy to follow food tips for living joyfully

Curating your supplementation

Curating our supplements of choice is the way forward, says Charlotte, explaining that randomly picking from the variety of bottles on the shelves isn't likely to be effective.

"Supplements don't exist in isolation – they interact with each other, and certain combinations work better than others," she explains.

© Getty Images It can be wasteful to overdo it with supplements

"For example, calcium and magnesium compete for absorption, so they're best taken at different times, while vitamin D enhances calcium uptake.

"Similarly, too much zinc can deplete copper levels. A carefully curated routine can ensure you're supporting your body without creating imbalances. This is where expert individual guidance can make a real difference – working with a professional, even briefly, can help fine-tune what you actually need, saving you from wasting money in the long term or inadvertently doing harm."

Can too many supplements harm us?

If I feel a cold coming on, I've been known to take two sachets of my liposomal vitamin C, hoping to ward it off, but given my Altrient supplements of choice are expensive, is this just wasting my money? Charlotte says yes, in some cases.

"For many nutrients, taking more than your body can absorb is simply wasteful – think very expensive urine! However, with some supplements, excessive doses can have adverse effects.

"Iron, for example, is poorly excreted and can build up to toxic levels in the wrong context, while too much vitamin C may cause digestive upset. The body's absorption mechanisms are finely tuned and overloading can sometimes disrupt that balance. The key is taking what you need in the right amounts to optimise health without tipping the scales too far in either direction."

SUPPLEMENTS: Why are so many midlife women doing mushrooms?

Finding your perfect routine

Rather than being tempted by every supplement promising the world, Charlotte says that looking at your diet, lifestyle and health concerns is the way to discover the best supplement routine for you.

She works with clients to help build a fulsome regime, explaining: "My initial session is always thorough, lasting at least 90 minutes, to ensure we build a comprehensive understanding. Supplements should enhance what's already in place, not replace good nutrition.

"For instance, someone experiencing low energy might benefit from magnesium and B vitamins, but only after addressing potential root causes such as poor sleep, anaemia, or even subtle thyroid imbalances.

"A supplement routine should be carefully personalised, regularly reviewed and adjusted as your body's needs evolve. It's about thoughtfully addressing specific gaps with evidence-based solutions, rather than following trends or the latest Instagram fix-all complex."

Find out more about working with Charlotte and follow her on Instagram.