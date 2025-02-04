Jelly Roll's 'commitment to fitness' highlighted as he reveals he's doubled his weight loss in a year

Jelly Roll is on a mission to get fit and healthy and he's just announced his latest challenge.

The "Wild Ones" hitmaker took to Instagram to announce he was in training for another 5k run, one year after his first 2 Bears 5k.

This time around, Jelly looks and feels very different as he's lost a staggering amount of weight in 12 months.

WATCH: Jelly Roll reveals his next fitness challenge

Talking to the camera during his first training session of 2025, Jelly Roll revealed just how much he'd lost and how his fitness levels had increased.

"I couldn't walk at the time," he said of last year when he embarked on the challenge. "I was over 500lbs and I did it ya'll."

© AFP via Getty Images Jelly Roll with his wife Bunnie XO at the 2024 Grammys

Jelly Roll went on to shift 70lbs as a result of his hard work.

Now, he' encouraging others to join them in the race hosted by himself, and comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer — who is his brother.

Jelly Roll confirmed he's "130-something pounds lower," and pumped to be training again.

© Amy Sussman He's come a long way

Bert was in the video and sang his brother's praises telling the camera: "This man looks amazing. It is his commitment to fitness."

After the race last year, the country star told Entertainment Tonight.

"I feel great, I’m a little tired. It was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it’s awesome, man. I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys. It was really cool to see that."

© Getty Images for Jelly Roll Jelly Roll performing in 2025 after 130lb weight loss

The 5k will take place in Tampa, Florida on May 4 2025 and Jelly Roll wants as many people as possible to sign up with him.

"A lot of other special guests" are promised to join the trio in the race. Jelly Roll said: "I'm draggin' everybody I know with me."

His announcement comes at an exciting time for Jelly Roll.

© Getty Jelly Roll with his son

As well as being an incredibly talented musician, he is set to showcase his acting abilities too.

Billboard has reported that the country superstar will be making his acting debut in an upcoming episode of Fire Country.

The CBS show will see Jelly Roll appear in an episode playing a hospital orderly named Noah. This will air on April 11, meaning fans won't have too long to wait.

While this is his first acting debut, Jelly Roll has previously appeared in another TV show, Tulsa King, playing himself. Fire Country is the first time he will be in a different character.