I'm throwing a party to celebrate menopause - and everyone is invited

What's not to love about the brilliant Emmy award-winning journalist, and author of How To Menopause, Tamsen Fadal?

Since getting real about her own menopause experience on her Instagram, Tamsen has built a community of millions of women from all over the world who rely on her warm 'big sister' advice to help them navigate what can be a confusing, lonely and overwhelming time.

With her new book How to Menopause, Tamsen offers a roadmap for navigating this phase of life, drawing from her own experiences and insights from 42 experts in various fields.

Tamsen shares her menopause advice in her new book

And to kick off Women's History Month, she's hosting The World's Hottest Menopause Party on March 1st - a global virtual event bringing together world-class doctors such as Dr. Mary Claire Haver and former First Lady, Michelle Obama's friend and ObGyn Dr. Sharon Malone. Even A-list celebrities including Naomi Watts will be there to answer all your burning questions.

"These women are taking time out of Oscars weekend to come in and join us because they care that much, and that's pretty amazing," Tamsen explains. "I want all women to show up for themselves and take this time, even if it's an hour to spend with the community. Everybody is together on this journey, we’re all in the same place and that’s a really cool thing."

"Anyone can come," she adds. "All you need to do is sign up using the link on the Hottest Menopause Party website."

One of the key motivations behind the party and for Tamsen's book was to help women stay informed and feel inspired to take charge of their health and reclaim their lives. "The most important part was providing women with a roadmap that I didn't have and that they will need," she tells HELLO!

"It's the book that I wish I had going through menopause. It's a book that I hope is brain-fog-proof. It's not complicated and I'm really hopeful that it helps women take charge of their health and reclaim their lives during this time if they feel like they don't know who they are."

Tamsen's book How To Menopause will be published on 25th March

One of the biggest revelations for Tamsen while researching the book was the staggering number of menopause symptoms. "During the time I was writing it, I was going with the 34 symptoms and then I talked to a nutritionist in Canada, and she said, no, there's are closer to 103 symptoms we've documented, that are now in published research."

Tamsen also emphasizes the importance of inclusion and awareness in the conversation. "If my mom were alive today, she probably wouldn't be a candidate for hormone therapy. And so I think about that a lot and I think about the fact that we can't leave women out of the conversation. I think about cultural differences with regard to symptoms."

As How to Menopause hits shelves and the world's hottest menopause party kicks off, Tamsen also took the time to share her non-negotiable daily habits that have really helped her navigate menopause and transformed her wellbeing.

Tamsen's menopause advice

"I've given up alcohol for the most part. I have a drink every now and then, but it's just not part of my routine. It makes me feel awful."

Tamsen also stresses the importance of getting outside every day, especially during those dark moments when hormones and low moods take over.

"It changed me. I had those dark days where I didn't want to get out of bed, and I had to force myself out. And I do it every morning now. I don't care how cold it is, I don't care how rainy it is, I don't care how long it is. But that is the first thing I do. I'm really trying hard to go to bed at the same time, get up the same time in the morning and just get outside."