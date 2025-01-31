Skincare for your vagina? Halle Berry swears by it!

As taboo subjects go, vagina care used to be up there with menopause. The mere mention of the 'V' word would either make your skin crawl or cause major embarrassment.

But as more and more women are speaking about topics that were once saved for behind the curtains in their doctor's office, 'down there' skincare is coming out of the ahem, folds, and women are beginning to treat and pamper the area in a similar way they would for the skin on their face.

Just ask Halle Berry, who has not been shy when talking about her vagina - she even announced to Gayle King on breakfast television that it is now 'juicy like a peach' thanks to her vaginal skincare routine.

© Instagram Halle Berry is not shy when sharing her vagina skincare tips

After experiencing the benefits of using lubricating skincare products and red light therapy on her vagina during perimenopause, the former Bond actress partnered with Joylux, an intimate wellness brand, to create two products: a red-light therapy wand that stimulates lubrication and sensation, and an intimacy gel infused with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to keep the area soft and smooth.

And Joylux is not the only brand to hop on the vaginal skincare trend as it is becoming a beauty category in its own right.

Down-there care

Dr. Barbara Sturm, a highly respected dermatologist-founded brand that you can find in the bathrooms of Victoria Beckham and Oprah, sells a vagina-specific wash and serum online at Sephora, while brands such as Vella and Naomi Watts' Stripes Beauty are taking the intimate wellness category by storm.

But do you really need skincare for your vagina? According to experts, it's not a must-have, but Ob/Gyn Dr. Sarah De La Torre, if you’re in perimenopause, it's something to consider as it could benefit more than just your skin - it could boost your sex life and prevent embarrassing conditions such as bladder weakness too.

© Shutterstock / Mariia Boiko A skincare routine for your vulva can help with dryness and embarrassing conditions like bladder weakness too

"Vaginal dryness during perimenopause is caused by declining estrogen levels, which reduce natural lubrication," she explains. "Hormonal changes can also weaken pelvic floor muscles, and affect the bladder, which can lead to issues like bladder leaks and decreased vaginal tone too."

RELATED: I spent £1000s to fix my weak pelvic floor – here's what finally worked

While the vagina itself is self-cleaning, the vulva (ie. the outside lips) is not. A gentle soap and water will do the trick, but there may be certain vulva-related issues that could benefit from some specialist skincare - and as the skin tissue is completely different in this area, the stuff you use on your face or body won't do the trick.

"I recommend using high-quality, pH-balanced products," notes Dr. De La Torre. "Avoid soaps and products with harsh chemicals, fragrances, or antibacterial agents during perimenopause. They can disrupt your natural pH balance and cause irritation. The vulva tissue is highly absorptive, which means you should focus on gentle pH-balanced products that use clean ingredients."

WOMEN'S HEALTH: Try this super-fun exercise to strengthen your pelvic floor – it's not a Kegel, I promise

To address dryness, Dr. De La Torre advises loading up on hydrating products with naturally derived hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and coconut oil to prevent moisture loss while also comforting and soothing the delicate skin.

High-tech solutions such as red light therapy are also becoming more mainstream and are a growing category for ‘down there' care. They have been found to increase lubrication in the area (making for better sex!) and also address thinning and tissue health at a deeper cellular level.

LED therapy has a place in your intimate care routine

"For women who prefer non-hormonal treatments, options such as the vFit device can be highly beneficial," explains Dr. De La Torre. "It uses gentle light technology and heat to stimulate tissue and improve vaginal health without the need for hormones."

Whether you choose to try a separate skincare routine for your vagina or not, it's clear that taking care of your vulva during perimenopause can be beneficial!