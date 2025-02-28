Janet Jackson looks slimmer than ever after weight loss transformation

Janet Jackson displayed her slimmed-down physique in gorgeous new photos after undergoing a weight loss transformation.

The 58-year-old has been open about her struggles with her body image over the years, but she appeared confident and happy with her new appearance at the British GQ x Christian Louboutin dinner in London on Thursday.

Janet looked incredible in a black suit by Thom Browne with a white shirt buttoned to the neck. She wore her hair in a tight topknot that highlighted her defined bone structure.

She accessorized with drop earrings by My Mother's Daughter, bracelets, and a small clutch, keeping her makeup simple with fluttery eyelashes and a glowing complexion that emphasized her youthful visage.

Janet shared a photo of her new look on Instagram and her fans were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "Wow, you look amazing."

A second said: "OKAY, skinny! You look good!" A third added: "Let's talk about how Janet hasn't aged at all."

The singer looked much smaller than she did just a year ago, and while she hasn't shared her recent weight loss secrets, in the past she lost 70lbs after embarking on a "vigorous training schedule".

Following the arrival of her son Eissa in January 2017, Janet turned to her British trainer, Paulette Sybliss to help her get back in shape six weeks after giving birth.

"We were training a minimum of four times a week, and the sessions were never less than 45 minutes, no more than an hour," Paulette told E! News. "Very intense though, very intense training."

Janet and Paulette focused on strength training like weighted jump squats, push-ups, and jumping lunges, rather than traditional cardio.

"When you're working with weights and you're working the muscle that way, it elevates the heart rate, but also it's creating that fat-burning effect, both during the session and also when she left me, and that was key," Paulette said.

As for her diet, Paulette encouraged Janet to focus on moderation rather than cutting out certain foods.

"She would eat regularly, her three main meals, maybe a small snack in between," she explained. "High protein, she was having carbs, and healthy fats... it's important that we eat throughout the day if we get hungry.

"I believe that if you're eating well 90/95% of the time, you can eat in moderation anything that you want," she added. "If Janet feels that she needs to have a chocolate cake, go ahead and have a chocolate cake."

Janet admitted in her 2011 autobiography, "True You: A Journey to Finding and Loving Yourself", that she felt "unattractive" and hated her body image growing up.

"I would literally bang my head up against the wall because I didn't feel attractive," she wrote. "There was a lot of pain in my life. But I did. I felt very unattractive."

Janet confessed that her issues with her weight started when she was just 10 years old and was asked to lose weight for a TV role.

She admitted: "I was asked to lose weight. I wasn't a heavy kid on the show, but I was 10 years old and developing very quickly so they would put gauze around my chest to make me smaller, and I think that has an effect on you as a child as if who you are isn't good enough."