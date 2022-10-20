How The Chase star Mark Labbett's weight impacted his career

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Chase star Mark Labbett lost a huge four stone during lockdown – but his weight has held him back in his career.

Speaking at The National Television Awards, Mark, who is known as The Beast on The Chase, said he's been approached to star on I'm A Celebrity four times, but never makes it onto the show because of his weight.

“Four times I've been asked to apply for an ITV reality TV show. But at every point they’ve gone from really wanting me to suddenly my weight is an issue," he said

Speaking honestly about the rejection, Mark said: "I'm getting a bit jacked off about that. Especially now that I'm down to the weight I am."

Explaining why his weight is an issue regarding I'm A Celeb, The Chase star explained: "They really worry on I'm A Celebrity about big stars who have shut down. They don’t allow for the fact that a guy like me, 3000 calories is a diet."

The Chase star Mark Labbett is disappointed not to be able to star in I'm A Celebrity...

In the jungle, contestants tend to survive on around 700 calories a day, which wouldn't sustain the star.

"It's just really annoying that they invite me in for an interview and then weight is mentioned and I’m out."

Mark lost four stone during lockdown

Mark gave an insight into how he shed four-stone during lockdown, explaining on Loose Women in 2020: "I think people are going to hate me, I've not been trying to lose weight, I've had the brush with this virus, and what's been happening is I've not been going out."

He added: "My wife does shift work so I've been the primary carer... as my viewers will know, looking after a toddler, you don't have time to eat!"

Mark, who was diagnosed with diabetes, went from 27 to 23 stone

The doting dad told the Loose Women panel: "I was 27 stone when I was diagnosed with diabetes, I was 23 stone at my last check-up in March and hopefully I'll be a bit lighter than that, but the main one is eating a bit more sensibly and I'm doing more exercises these days."

