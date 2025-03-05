Today's Craig Melvin makes 'big announcement' as co-hosts show support

Craig Melvin is using his platform for good.

The TV star made a long-awaited announcement on Today when he revealed a project close to his heart.

Sitting alongside Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker, Craig told viewers he had created an exclusive Today collection of socks and sweatshirts to raise money for colorectal cancer research.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Craig Melvin's children and wife surprise him on Today

He proudly showed off the "sock and 1/4 zip set," both on-air and on Instagram as his co-stars cooed over his creations.

Craig's social media message began: "Big announcement," alongside a blue, heart emoji.

"Last year, I was inspired to design and create a TODAY tie and sock set in honor of my brother, Lawrence, who passed away from colorectal cancer back in 2020. This year, I went the sportier route."

He urged fans to support the cause and added: "With your help, we can raise greater awareness about the importance of preventive screening.

"You can head to the link in my story to check out the exclusive collection. They are also available in-person at The Shop at NBC Studios (@experiencenbcstudios).

© Getty He has the support of his co-hosts

"In recognition of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month NBCUniversal will be making a donation in support of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance."

Craig's sibling was only 39 years old when he was tragically diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after suffering from abdominal pain and weight loss.

© Today Craig and his family lost someone very special to cancer

Craig previously spoke to HELLO! about his late brother's battle and why he's working tirelessly with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

"Before my brother died I became very involved in the Colorectal Cancer Alliance," Craig said. "It was very important to my wife Lindsay and I to, not only honor my brother's memory but to do something which could save lives and prevent other people from going through what he did."

Craig and Lindsay are raising awareness of the disease

He explained that this type of cancer is "100% preventable," making the loss of his brother that much more heartbreaking.

Unfortunately this type of cancer does not get the kind of attention — and consequently the resources — that other cancers do.

"We are trying to change that," Craig highlighted. "We want to destigmatize the cancer. Nobody wants to talk about their colon or their rectums or blood in their stool. But slowly this is shifting."

He reiterated the importance of regular colonoscopies from the age of 45 and before that if you have a family history of the disease.