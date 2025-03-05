Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Craig Melvin makes 'big announcement' as co-hosts show support
Subscribe
Today's Craig Melvin makes 'big announcement' as co-hosts show support
Craig Melvin pensive hands clasped

Today's Craig Melvin makes 'big announcement' as co-hosts show support

The star anchors alongside Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Craig Melvin is using his platform for good. 

The TV star made a long-awaited announcement on Today when he revealed a project close to his heart. 

Sitting alongside Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker, Craig told viewers he had created an exclusive Today collection of socks and sweatshirts to raise money for colorectal cancer research. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Craig Melvin's children and wife surprise him on Today

He proudly showed off the "sock and 1/4 zip set," both on-air and on Instagram as his co-stars cooed over his creations. 

Craig's social media message began: "Big announcement," alongside a blue, heart emoji. 

View post on Instagram
 

"Last year, I was inspired to design and create a TODAY tie and sock set in honor of my brother, Lawrence, who passed away from colorectal cancer back in 2020. This year, I went the sportier route."

He urged fans to support the cause and added: "With your help, we can raise greater awareness about the importance of preventive screening.

"You can head to the link in my story to check out the exclusive collection. They are also available in-person at The Shop at NBC Studios (@experiencenbcstudios).

Today show stars© Getty
He has the support of his co-hosts

"In recognition of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month NBCUniversal will be making a donation in support of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance."

Craig's sibling was only 39 years old when he was tragically diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after suffering from abdominal pain and weight loss.

Craig was also joined by his mom and dad© Today
Craig and his family lost someone very special to cancer

Craig previously spoke to HELLO! about his late brother's battle and why he's working tirelessly with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

"Before my brother died I became very involved in the Colorectal Cancer Alliance," Craig said. "It was very important to my wife Lindsay and I to, not only honor my brother's memory but to do something which could save lives and prevent other people from going through what he did." 

Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay Czarniak
Craig and Lindsay are raising awareness of the disease

He explained that this type of cancer is "100% preventable," making the loss of his brother that much more heartbreaking. 

Unfortunately this type of cancer does not get the kind of attention — and consequently the resources — that other cancers do. 

View post on Instagram
 

"We are trying to change that," Craig highlighted. "We want to destigmatize the cancer. Nobody wants to talk about their colon or their rectums or blood in their stool. But slowly this is shifting."

He reiterated the importance of regular colonoscopies from the age of 45 and before that if you have a family history of the disease. 

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More