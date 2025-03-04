Craig Melvin's wife in disbelief as she shares 'blessed' update leaving Today host in tears

Craig Melvin is one proud papa!

The TV anchor and his wife Lindsay Czarniak were reduced to happy tears over the weekend following an emotional day.

Sports broadcaster Lindsay took to Instagram to reveal what was behind the heartwarming reaction.

WATCH: Craig Melvin wipes away tears after son's major win

Her lengthy post detailed how their son Delano, 11, had a monumental win and watching it gave her goosebumps.

Lindsay asked: "Has this kind of moment ever happened to you?? We still can't believe it happened."

© NBC He has a beautiful family

She then explained that Craig coaches Delano's basketball team and their final game of the season was huge.

"They were playing the best team in the league which was also undefeated," she wrote. "I felt goosebumps like when I covered George Mason make it to the Final Four watching them pull off the upset. I may have shed a tear:)"

© Getty Images Craig coaches Delano's basketball team

The mom-of-two added: "The other team is full of great kids and masterfully coached but Melvin instilled a belief in his group that they could do it AND THEY DID. The gym erupted bc of the underdog storyline and I could barely hold my phone still.

"What a thrill and a blessing to see these kids accomplish a goal that seemed so out of reach. It may have been rec basketball but they will remember this forever #basketball #childhood #team #teamwork #community #parenting #love #family."

Craig and Lindsay love parenthood

Along with an adorable video of the little boys jumping for joy over their win and Craig high-fiving them, she added a clip of Craig wiping away tears and looking emotional as she asked him for a reaction.

He was clearly choked up and beyond proud of his son, who he posed for a post-game photo with.

Craig is also a dad to daughter Sybil

Craig adores parenthood — he's also a dad to his daughter, Sybil — and released a children's book last year suitably titled: I'm Proud of You.

"I didn’t even realize some of the emotions I'm capable of having until I had my own children," he told Garden & Gun. "I wanted to write a book that helped all the dads out there. It's a love letter to fatherhood."

© Instagram Craig is a family man

Talking of why he chose to write about being proud, he said: "As parents, we always say, 'Oh, I love you, I love you, I love you.' I didn’t want to write a book called I Love You, because that's almost a contractual obligation. I really need my kids to know: I'm proud of you, and here's why I’m proud of you. It's not just because of these things that you've learned how to do, but the kind of person I'm watching you become."

Craig added: "We heap praise on our children. They know how much we love them by and large, but I wanted them to know that I’m not just duty-bound in love with you, but I’m proud of you, too."