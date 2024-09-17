Dylan Dreyer hit the golfing green once more this weekend when she supported Craig Melvin at his Bottoms Up Invitational.

The Today star took part in the two-day charity event and shared photos on Instagram revealing her team had won the tournament.

Dylan looked the part in a series of cute, golf outfits, and appeared toned and sporty in colorful mini skirts.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares 'pinch me' moment live on Today

She posted several images of the winning group and praised Craig and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak for hosting the invitational for the third year running.

"Yes, we 100% support the efforts of @craigmelvinnbc and @lindsaycz in their #bottomsup raising awareness for colorectal cancer," she wrote. "And yes, our team won!!! A twofer!! Craig and Lindsay, you’re amazing!!"

Dylan wasn't the only one supporting Craig, as Al Roker and Carson Daly also made an appearance.

The adored TV personality is using his platform to help raise awareness for colorectal cancer after his older brother, Lawrence, lost his life to the disease four years ago.

Last year, Craig opened up about event to HELLO! and spoke about why he's working tirelessly to destigmatize this type of cancer which is 100% preventable.

© Getty Images Craig his wife Lindsay host the event

"You know, that's what family does," said Craig about the support of his Today colleagues attendance. "Family supports family. And so they were among the first to step up and do it."

Craig's brother was only 39 when he lost his life to the disease.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after suffering with abdominal pain and weight loss.

"We want to save lives, raise awareness, and be able to contribute to research," Craig added as he also expressed how important it is for adults aged 45 (younger if the cancer runs in your family) and up to get regular undergo colonoscopies and screenings.

He added: "Just talk about it if you're concerned, don't hide away, don't avoid going to the doctors just because it's that part of your body that you don't want to talk about."

© NBC Craig has the support of his Today co-stars

Craig also told E! News: "We did a lot when he was alive to get more folks screened, to raise money for research, to encourage folks to just talk to their doctors and talk to their families about their family history.

"And then when it became apparent that he was not going to survive, he wanted to make sure that I continue to work within my alliance and really make this one of my life's callings."

For more information on The Bottoms Up Invitational, and the chance to donate click here. If you want more information on colorectal cancer and its symptoms or you want to get involved in the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, please go to this link.