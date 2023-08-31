Craig Melvin thanks Today 'family' as he prepares for The Bottoms Up Invitational in honor of late brother: exclusive

Craig Melvin has the support of his Today https://www.hellomagazine.com/tags/today-show/co-hosts as he gears up for a huge event.

The adored TV personality is using his platform to help raise awareness for colorectal cancer after his older brother, Lawrence, lost his life to the disease three years ago.

On September 24 and 25, Craig and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, will host The Bottoms Up Invitational at Shorehaven Golf Club in Norwalk, Connecticut.

© Getty Craig and his wife Lindsay are hosting the fundraiser

Craig opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview — thanking his Today family for their support as he explained why he's working tirelessly to destigmatize this type of cancer which is 100% preventable.

"The reality is that last year, we thought as it was our first year hosting The Bottoms Up Invitational, that we might raise a few hundred thousand dollars for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance," Craig revealed about the two-day event featuring a celebrity golf tournament, music concert and so much more. "But we came out of the gate, and raised an incredible $1.2 million."

Craig said that with numbers like that, there was no way they couldn't repeat the fundraiser. Last year, his co-host Dylan Dreyer hit the green to compete alongside him and many other celebrities.

This year, she will be joined by Today colleague Carson Daly for the golf tournemant, while Al Roker and Hoda Kotb will also attend the concert to show their support for their friend, and for his cause.

© Getty Images Craig thanked his Today show family for their support

"You know, that's what family does," said Craig. "Family supports family. And so they were among the first to step up and do it."

Craig's sibling was only 39 years old when he was tragically diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after suffering with abdominal pain and weight loss.

There was no history of colorectal cancer in the family. "We want to save lives, raise awareness, and be able to contribute to research," Craig added as he also expressed how important it is for adults aged 45 (younger if the cancer runs in your family) and up to get regular colonoscopies and screenings.

© Getty Craig said Carson Daly, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb were new additions who would be joining him at the event this year

He added: "Just talk about it if you're concerned, don't hide away, don't avoid going to the doctors just because it's that part of your body that you don't want to talk about."

There are people who have come to the Today show and stopped by the plaza and pulled me aside and they've said: 'Hey, I lost my husband to colorectal cancer, I lost my wife to cancer, I lost a sibling to it. Thank you for what you're doing.'"

© getty images Dylan Dreyer attended last year and will be golfing in the tournament to raise money this year too

For more information on The Bottoms Up Invitational, and the chance to donate click here. If you want more information on colorectal cancer and its symptoms or you want to get involved in the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, please go to this link.