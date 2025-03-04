Savannah Guthrie's change to hosting role on Today leaves Studio 1A looking very different

The Today studio looked a little different on Tuesday as Savannah Guthrie swapped Studio 1A for Washington ahead of President Trump's first joint congressional address.

Meanwhile, Craig Melvin held down the fort in New York, hosting the show solo. He told viewers at the start of the broadcast: "Welcome to Today, thanks so much for joining us on this Tuesday morning. I'm here in New York but Savannah Guthrie has made her way to Washington."

© NBC Craig Melvin held down the fort in New York

Savannah explained: "Hello, it's a busy day here already. Here's a live look at the U.S Capitol," she said, as the camera panned to a live shot of the Capitol Building.

"Later tonight, President Trump will deliver the first address to Congress of his new term and it comes amid a flurry of breaking stories out of Washington this morning," continued the journalist.

Craig was later joined by weatherman Al Roker, Carson Daly and Laura Jarrett.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Savannah swapped New York for Washington on Tuesday

Savannah, along with NBC managing editor Lester Holt, will anchor NBC's special coverage of Trump's address at 9 p.m.

Savannah often covers major political events for NBC News alongside Lester, who recently stepped down from his role on NBC Nightly News.

Lester, who became a permanent anchor of NBC Nightly News in 2015 after the departure of Brian Williams, announced in February that he would devote his time to Dateline. His replacement has not yet been announced.

© Getty Lester Holt announced his departure from NBC Nightly News in February

Celebrating Lester's ten-year run as anchor, Savannah penned in an Instagram post: "Congrats to @lesterholtnbc on an amazing decade and the new chapter about to unfold! I'm grateful for getting to share so many historic moments right by your side - always, always the class act."

Savannah has hosted Today since 2012. She initially co-anchored the show alongside Matt Lauer until his departure in 2018, after which Hoda Kotb became co-host.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb’s TV blunder on her last day on the Today show a

Earlier this year, Hoda left the show after 17 years. Sharing the news last year, Hoda explained: "I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on. And then I thought about, obviously I had my kiddos late in life.

"And I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb left TODAY in January

Craig, who has been part of NBC News for nearly 14 years, took over from Hoda as co-anchor, hosting his first show on January 13.