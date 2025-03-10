Kelly Ripa details unfortunate weekend inside NYC home which kept her family away

Kelly Ripa has had better starts to the week, as she explained to the audience and viewers at home on Monday morning's episode of Live.

The beloved TV host was happy to be out and about, having had an unfortunate few days at home. "I was in bed this weekend," she began.

"With the worst cold. I was starting to get it at the end of last week and I understand that I probably sound worse now, but I'm much better. So I want you all to know..!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa's family

She continued: "Saturday was the day that was really bad. Mark was like 'This is something!' I knew because he stayed away from me all day. One bad cough around Consuelos and he retreats. I don't know where he was!"

Mark added: "It sounded like a nice cute baby seal," he which Kelly added: "I'm fine now."

© ABC Kelly Ripa opened up about her weekend - that didn't go to plan

Kelly has had a busy few weeks of travel, which saw her go to LA to cover the Oscars for Live, Santa Barbara, and Michigan - where she went to visit her youngest son Joaquin.

Not only was Joaquin in a production of A Few Good Men, but it was also his 22nd birthday, and the entire family gathered in Ann Arbour to mark his special day.

© ABC Kelly spent most of her weekend in bed feeling ill

It's a big year for Joaquin, who will be graduating from college later in 2025. He was the first of Kelly and Mark's three children to attend college outside of New York City, and was the child to make them empty nesters.

When Joaquin first went off to college in 2021, the Hope and Faith alum said on Live: "We became empty nesters. We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard. We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful. And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.'"

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Kelly and Mark were recently in LA for the Oscars

Nonetheless, Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of him and all his achievements. They have become part of the community in Ann Arbor too, and Kelly has even taken part in fundraisers, including the Michigan Medicine Women's Health Luncheon in 2023.

Along with Joaquin, the couple are parents to son Michael, 27, and daughter Lola, 23. All three of their children are following them in the creative industry. Michael is an actor, while Lola has released several singles.

© Kelly Ripa Kelly also spent time in Michigan to see her son Joaquin

She splits her time between New York City and London, having graduated in 2024. Joaquin, meanwhile, plans to pursue acting after graduating.

He is also passionate about wrestling, but recently opened up about his decision to follow in his family's footsteps. Kelly previously opened up about her children's work ethic during a chat with Daily Mail.

She said: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless." The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."