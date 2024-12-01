Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, poses in the bath in intimate new photo inside jaw-dropping bathroom

Jada Pinkett Smith has been finding peace with the simple things in life, all while enjoying some serious luxury too!

The Worthy author took to Instagram over the weekend to share a rare personal post, where she opened up about finding pleasure with the "simple joys" in life, such as taking time to relax in a bath.

The post was accompanied by a picture of Jada, 53, sitting in the bathtub in her "girlfriend's bathroom," admiring the view from outside.

What's more, the bathroom resembled one from inside a luxury hotel, complete with a luxurious fluffy rug, a dressing table and a floor-to-ceiling window.

Jada shared a second post in the same upload, where she was seen pampering herself after the bath with various skincare products.

© Instagram Jada Pinkett Smith shared a glimpse of herself taking a bath in an impressive looking bathroom

She wrote in the caption: "Lately I've been obsessed with 'finding magic in the mundane.' Discovering the simple joys that drop me into present time that enhances connection with myself and others. Like watching the Hawks fly outside my girlfriend’s bathroom window while sitting in her tub after indulging in a mud mask she put on my face that made my skin so happyyyy. I want to share it with you."

© Steve Granitz Jada Pinkett Smith with Will Smith

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "OMG! That looks so relaxing ...The view... The rug looks like you can sleep on it.... Don't worry about the bed...," while another wrote: "Wow, the bathroom, the view, the product ... all fabulous." A third added: "Simply breathtaking."

Jada's post follows just after Thanksgiving, where she celebrated with her famous family.

© Lisa O'Connor/AFF-USA/Shutterstock Jada with Will and their family

The star is still married to Will Smith, who she shares two grown-up children with - Jaden and Willow - despite revealing in 2023 that they had been living separate lives for years.

The longtime couple's marriage had long sparked questions and wide-ranging rumors, and as she did press for her memoir Worthy, Jada said that in 2016 she and Will "decided that [they] were going to live completely separate lives".

© Instagram The famous family are incredibly close

Speaking to Hoda Kotb Jada confirmed that "it was not a divorce on paper," but that they had been "apart" for seven years, including the infamous 2022 Oscars slap.

She continued: "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

© Pratt Library / X Jada being supported by her family during her Worthy book tour

Jada also shared that they never went public because they were still "trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership" and "how do we present that to people". For Father's Day in 2024, she thanked Will for "being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do".