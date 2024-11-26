T.J. Holmes receives more bad news as he visits doctor following 'severe' pain after marathon ordeal

T.J. Holmes has shared some disappointing news on social media ahead of Thanksgiving, and has been inundated with support from his loyal fans.

The former GMA anchor took to Instagram on Tuesday after a trip to the doctors, having admitted that he had been in "severe" pain following his participation in the New York Marathon earlier in November.

The star found out during his visit that he had damaged his ligament, resulting in him needing to wear a leg brace for the next six weeks.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amy Robach shares painful update following marathon

He shared several photos of his trip to the doctors, and wrote alongside them: "Damn. DAMN. DAMN!!! Hard words for a runner (like me) to hear: 'You need to stop running.'

"Post-marathon pain got severe enough that I went back to the doctor who tells me I possibly have a ligament tear … or a ligament strain, at best. He put me in a brace and told me not to run for the next 4-6 weeks. Guess that gives me enough time to get ready for #NYCMarathon2025."

© Instagram T.J. Holmes shared several photos from the doctors after suffering from "severe" pain following the NYC Marathon

Fans were quick to respond to T.J.'s update, with one writing: "Sorry to hear that. Wishing you a speedy recovery TJ.," while another wrote: "Looks painful! Take care."

A third added: "Man…..you’d better listen to your Doc. I continued to walk on concrete after they told me to stop. Cartilage GONE!!! Had to get the whole knee replaced. Be safe."

© Instagram T.J. has injured his ligament and has been advised to not run for several weeks

T.J. ran the NYC Marathon shortly after being hospitalized while taking part in the Chicago Marathon. He completed the miles while being cheered on by his family, including 11-year-old daughter Sabine, who stood in the crowds with a handmade sign reading "We love you T.J. and Amy!"

The star and his girlfriend Amy Robach discussed his ordeal during the Chicago Marathon on their podcast, Amy & T.J., shortly after the race.

T.J. also has to wear a brace

They explained that around mile 21, T.J.'s condition began to rapidly deteriorate. "All of a sudden, you went so pale, and you just started vomiting, like, on the street," Amy recalled.

That's when things took a serious turn, with paramedics stepping in to assist. "They said, 'We're gonna call an ambulance,' because they just got nervous at that point and understandably so," she continued.

T.J. Holmes recently participated in both the Chicago Marathon and NYC Marathon

While he recovered in time to run the New York City Marathon, that wasn't without its own series of unfortunate events.

The star wrote about his experience shortly after completing the race, writing: "Crossed the finish line but it was an extraordinary journey to get there!

© Instagram It was a tough recovery for Amy Robach and T.J Holmes after the NYC Marathon

"A wild and unexpected race day that included an impromptu press conference with Gov. Hochul, tons of Twizzlers, a collision on the course, a powwow with a former First Daughter and an Oscar winner, and iPhone chafing ... and that’s just for starters. The last five miles has a tale of its own!"