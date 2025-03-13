Perimenopause made me wake up at 3 am – here's what helped

It's World Sleep Day this Friday, but if you're like me and in the midst of perimenopause, good sleep is likely elusive right now.

Which is a pain, because there are endless health benefits to sleeping well, from cell regeneration, to increasing productivity and mood and healing support.

Since entering perimenopause, I find myself wide awake at 3am with a racing mind – luckily, I have a few wellness tips I rely upon to get back to sleep.

Here's what helps me sleep in perimenopause.

1. Sunshine

You may remember this if you read my article about why I ditched my sunglasses. Exposure to daylight allows you to have a good sleep as it releases hormones such as cortisol, melatonin and serotonin.

Cortisol is needed in the morning to increase energy levels and alertness while melatonin is the sleep hormone that helps you wind down and sleep at night. Serotonin is the hormone that helps you feel calm and focused but also kick-starts your production of melatonin for sleep.

2. Keep calm and breathe

I spoke with the yoga teacher and breath coach Victoria Woodhall, who has struggled with sleep herself and recommends connecting with your breath.

She says lengthening your exhale can help with relaxation of your body and mind. Her top tip if you wake up in the middle of the night and can't go back to sleep is to try the 'physiological sighing'.

The method is to take two sharp inhales through the nose followed by one long exhale through the mouth. Victoria says that even just three breaths can make a difference and help you relax. Watch her video below for a demonstration...

The physiological sigh has been backed by neurobiologist Dr. Andrew Huberman, who conducted a study on the breath technique. It showed that just five minutes of cyclic sighing had a noticeable impact on anxiety and mood.

3. Supplementation

Minerals such as magnesium glycinate are known to promote deeper sleep so taking them a few hours before bedtime can be helpful.

My current favourite is by The Better Menopause's 'Better Night' which is great if you are perimenopausal like myself and find yourself wide awake at 3 am with a racing mind

© Getty Images Supplements can help with sleep

It contains a blend of ingredients to calm the body and mind, from KSM-66 ashwagandha, which is great if you are feeling anxious and unable to go back to sleep.

Affron (saffron extract) works on neurotransmitters to help with the production of serotonin and melatonin and Montmorency cherry extract is a natural source of melatonin.

4. Pillow talk

Many pillows don't support the neck while you are sleeping, causing not just neck pain and poor spinal alignment but also a bad night's sleep.

For example, using too many pillows or flat pillows can take your neck out of alignment, straining your neck muscles.

If you are a side sleeper, it's important to make sure your pillow is bridging the gap between your ear and shoulder so you may need two thin pillows or one thick pillow, you can also roll up a hand towel and place it on top of your pillow if your head is too low down.

If you sleep on your back, look for a pillow that supports your neck but doesn't tilt your head forward as your neck muscles won't fully relax. Sleeping on a tower of pillows is a big no-no, as too high a pillow will place pain-inducing strain on your neck.

My choice of neck pillow is by Woolroom. The natural casing is hypoallergenic, so it's not itchy and the pillows give tailored neck support because you can add or take away the filling to adjust the height and firmness.

© Instagram Nadia loves Woolroom's pillows

On nights I am watching the TV, I unzip it and fluff up the wool to give added thickness which is relaxing. What's more, The Woolroom send more wool stuffing if you need so your pillow will last a lifetime and never needs to go landfill.

5. Set the scene

It's important to create the right ambiance for sleep. From lighting to sounds, the atmosphere in your room can impact how you wind down.

For the best chance of sleep, keep your room temperature between 18C and 20C, minimise light entering the room (blackout curtains as well as switching off devices) and add a few drops of lavender oil into an electric diffuser.

I love the silk eye masks by Drowsy because they completely block light from entering and the straps are so comfortable that they don't leave marks on the forehead when I wake.

The Drowsy eye masks are silky soft

6. Avoid blue light

Whether it's scrolling on your phone to catch up on social media or reading a book on your Kindle, the blue light emitted from devices can fool the brain into thinking it's daytime, which stops the release of the sleep hormone melatonin.

Melatonin is what helps you to wind down and prepare for bed and starts to get released a few hours before bedtime so switching your phone off and keeping it away from your bedside is important to help with your sleep. Remember, darkness helps to release melatonin whereas blue light delays it.

7. Make bath time a priority

Having a bath is my ultimate end-of-day relaxation. I add lavender-infused magnesium salts to the water, light a few candles and play some chill background music.

For some, this sounds like a luxury but if you have a bathtub and just 15-20 minutes to spare, have a bath.

© Catherine Falls Commercial Baths are ideal for winding down

Soaking in a tub of warm water is known to get your circadian rhythm back on track as it gently helps to increase your core temperature and encourage drowsiness.

The magnesium salts, which are absorbed transdermally, are important minerals for promoting sleep and relaxation.

Remember, quality sleep isn't a luxury — it's a necessity. Prioritise rest and your body and mind will thank you. Start tonight by making one small change, and you'll be on your way to better sleep and better health.

