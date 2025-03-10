11 beauty editor secrets for faking a good night's sleep

This Friday is World Sleep Day, and while there are endless slumber-inducing bedside table buys out there, sometimes sleep simply eludes us - and that’s when we reach for beauty products to help us look wide awake when we’re anything but. These are the ones worthy trying…

Ateh Jewel: The double-pronged attack

"I find it really hard to sleep. I'm like a robot that doesn't want to power down and my mind is extremely busy (like many women in their forties, I've just been diagnosed with ADHD and it all makes sense) so sleep and I are not friends.

"To help me sleep, my bedroom is a temple of relaxation with Espa's 'Soothing' candle and Dreem Distillery’s 'CBD Night Drops' permanently by my bed.

"These are amazing and help me feel grounded but if I've been up working late and need to get my glow back, I give my skin a circulation-boosting massage with a facial oil such as Neal's Yard Remedies 'Rejuvenating Frankincense Facial Oil', finished off with pop of my Ateh Jewel Beauty 'Blush of Dreams' in Radiant Rav on my lips and cheeks. It's packed full of skin-loving ingredients including shea butter, aloe vera and squalane to help me glow from the inside out."

Donna Francis: Exercise and pops of pink

"I've always been a good sleeper - my husband always says that I could sleep on a rollercoaster. However, thanks to menopause, my sleep has been disturbed by night sweats and anxiety attacks. Hormone therapy and cutting out alcohol have thankfully put those to bed!

"I do need my eight hours and to make sure I'm in the best state to get them, I try to get into bed before I fall asleep on the sofa, at around 10.30. I then brush my teeth and cleanse my face and always use a relaxing balm such as Elemis' 'Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm'. I can't go to sleep without wearing an eye mask and a dab of lip balm. And I try to put my phone in a drawer or in another room to stop the doom scrolling. Admittedly, that's still a work in progress.

"If night sweats return or stress has disturbed my sleep, then I make myself push through the bad mood and woozy head with a morning session in the gym - I go to Orangetheory - because it helps get my endorphins going. If my eyes look puffy then I swear by the ice globes you get on Amazon - I keep them in the fridge and gently sweep them around the eye area to help reduce the puffiness. If all else fails, a cream blush such as the Jones Road 'Beauty Lip & Cheek Stick' in Bright Pink always helps to brighten my face too. "

Sidra Imtiaz: The dark eye disguise

"Ever since I was a little girl, I've been a complete night owl. Desperate to stay up past my bedtime and then impossible to get out of bed for school in the morning.

"As I've grown up, I've learnt to work around this – often working later into the evening but scheduling slow mornings that require less energy. Even once I get into bed at some ridiculous hour, I often find it difficult to quieten the noise in my mind and this is exacerbated if I've had a busy day socialising.

"I've found the best way to combat this is with an unwind routine that creates a gap between the outside world and the sanctuary of home. As someone who showers in the evening, I love to come in after a long day and immediately treat myself to an indulgent shower with all my favourite products. I've recently invested in a waterproof shower lamp (thank you, TikTok!) which has made a huge difference to the relaxing ambience in my bathroom.

"I'll light a candle with a comforting and warm scent - my current favourite is Glossier 'You' and then use a joyful body wash such as Lush 'The Comforter which feels like I'm cocooning myself in a bubble of pink, fluffy joy.

"I take the time to hydrate my skin after my shower with something nourishing – my obsession right now is the new Sol De Janeiro 'Beija Flor Elasti Body Oil' which leaves my skin super soft, but also adds another layer of scent. I then get into my cosiest sweats or pyjamas – yes, it is a matching set always – and find that all the noise of the day melts away and I'm ready to enjoy my evening before I retire to bed.

"Unfortunately, even if I do sleep soundly after my routine, my brown skin means eyebags are here to stay.

"My morning routine utilises an eye cream that targets hyperpigmentation such as the new Tatcha 'The Brightening Eye Cream', or if I have a little more time I'll pop on eye patches such as the Guvu '5AM Club' ones. Following this, it's always a good, easy-to-use concealer. For everyday use, I adore Merit 'The Minimalist' complexion stick which I can scribble all over and look immediately more well-rested in less than five minutes. Pop on their 'Flush Balm' and no one can tell what time I went to bed or how many hours I've had!"

Vanese Maddix: The shower-time reviver

"My sleep routine and I are a funny little duo, I either get a great night's sleep or not enough at all. Truth be told, no matter how well I sleep, I always wish I could get a little more. I'm just a girl who loves to be warm and cosy in bed.

"For me, winding down before bed is essential as it helps my brain slowly switch off and enter a relaxed state. One of my must-dos is my skincare routine as it helps me unwind.

"On the days I haven't slept well, I immediately throw myself into the shower and lather my body with an uplifting, beautifully scented shower gel that fills the bathroom air. A recent favourite of mine has been Sol de Janeiro's 'Delicia Drench' Shower Oil, which smells sweet and heavenly with its Cheirosa '59 fragrance, featuring notes of velvet plum and vanilla orchid. It's the kind of scent that lingers all day.

"Another thing I always reach for is a good blush to add a pop of colour to my cheeks and distract from tired eyes. One of my favourites is Patrick Ta's 'Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo' in the shade Oh She's Different. It's the perfect deep plum and with just one swipe, it delivers a long-lasting, vibrant hue. Plus, it guarantees so many compliments that you'll soon forget all about feeling tired.”

Glynis Barber: The eye awakener

"Having had sleep issues for most of my life, I have now devised a bedtime routine specially designed to give me the best chance of a good night's sleep.

"I go to bed earlier, keep devices away from my bedside table and take a magnesium supplement in the evening. And it works. I sleep a lot better than I used to.

"However, there are still times when I just can't fall asleep or I wake up ridiculously early and can't get back to sleep. Chances are this will be the night before I'm filming or have an important meeting. Apart from the fact a bad night's sleep leaves you with a slow-functioning, fuzzy brain, it also leaves you looking tired. And the feature it affects most is the eyes. They look puffy and half their normal size, which just adds to how awful you feel.

"However, I recently discovered Katherine Daniels' 'Anti-Fatigue Eye Mask' and it's been a lifesaver. Even if I'm feeling tired, refreshing my eyes makes me feel so much better.

"This amazing product revitalises, hydrates and energises the skin. You soak the pads, which are then placed under the eye, and leave on for 20 minutes. It even helps to decrease the appearance of lines and leaves skin looking smoother. These are great to use anytime, but a must-have when you're tired."

Melanie Macleod: The wake-up spray

"I am happy to report that I'm a good sleeper. Save for the odd anxiety-fuelled sleepless night, I tend to sleep well, which means that when I don't manage my eight hours, it hits me like a tonne of bricks.

"Not only am I grumpy but I feel foggy too, so on the mornings I find it hard to wake up, Saltee's 'Hydrating Mist' is my saviour. A quick spritz of this hyaluronic acid-infused face spray and my complexion wakes up, even if I don't.

"It refreshes tired skin, adding a dose of moisture, rejuvenating the most worn out of faces. For an extra wakeup call, I used 111 Skin's 'Hydration Cryo-Sculpting' globes - but only at the weekend as they require you to dedicate time that I don't have when I'm getting ready for work."