I'm a sleep fixer – this is my non-negotiable bedtime routine

As a 'sleep fixer', Kerry Davies is on a mission to help the sleep-deprived among us to get a good night's rest.

Kerry trained as a sleep practitioner after her young daughter "just wouldn’t sleep," telling HELLO!: "It was so tough and made everything else in our lives so much harder and more stressful than it needed to be."

Now a member of the British Sleep Society, we spoke to Kerry, who also works as a Sleep Expert and Consultant at The Fine Bedding Company, about her own sleep routine and the advice she gives to clients.

Kerry's sleep routine

For me, sleep isn't just a professional focus - it’s something I prioritise in my own life.

One of my non-negotiables is getting outside in the fresh morning air to help regulate my body clock.

I also make sure my sleep environment supports rest, keeping my bedroom cool and ensuring my bedding helps maintain the right temperature.

A light but cosy duvet is key for preventing overheating or chills, which can disrupt sleep.

Being a mum means I don't always get uninterrupted sleep, so I focus on making the sleep I do manage to get as restorative as possible.

© Getty Images It's not always easy to get a good sleep in our busy lives

Sleep is one of the most fundamental pillars of health, yet so many of us struggle to get the rest we need. I know first-hand how tricky it can be to prioritise sleep when life is busy - especially as a self-employed mum juggling work and family.

While there's no one-size-fits-all solution, certain sleep principles can make a world of difference.

Here’s what I, as The Sleep Fixer, want you to know about sleeping well.

Consistency is key – but cut yourself some slack

One of the simplest yet most effective things you can do for better sleep is to stick to a routine.

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day - yes, even on weekends - helps regulate your body's internal clock.

© miniseries A consistent sleep routine is a game-changer

Over time, this makes falling asleep and waking up easier, helping you feel more refreshed and alert throughout the day.

I try my best to follow this, though, like most parents, I sometimes have to work around late-night wakeups and early school runs so it doesn't have to be a precise art, just as near as you can get it.

Set the scene

Many people underestimate the impact their sleep environment has on their rest. Your bedroom should be a sleep sanctuary, free from distractions and discomforts.

Everything from the colour of your walls to the type of pillow you use can influence sleep quality.

So often I work with people who make just a few small adjustments to their sleep setup and are amazed by the difference.

Warm lighting and neutral tones can help create a calming atmosphere, but it's not just about aesthetics - the wrong bedding can trap heat, trigger allergies, or simply feel uncomfortable. Even small details, such as the texture of your sheets or the presence of buttons on a duvet cover, can cause subtle disruptions throughout the night.

Keep the space cool (around 16–18°C), dimly lit in the evenings, and free from clutter. I always recommend breathable, temperature-regulating bedding to maintain comfort throughout the night, as overheating is a common sleep disruptor.

Ultimately, after a long day balancing work and family, I need my bedroom to be a place of calm where I can switch off properly.

Wind down properly

A good night's sleep starts long before you get into bed. Giving yourself at least an hour to unwind can make a huge difference.

Dim the lights, put your phone away and engage in a calming activity - whether that's reading, stretching or simply taking a warm bath.

© Getty Images A warm bath sets the scene for sleep

Deep breathing or mindfulness exercises can also help signal to your body that it's time to rest. I know how tempting it is to squeeze in one last email or scroll through social media, but I always feel the difference when I make a conscious effort to switch off before bed.

Be mindful of food and drink

What you consume in the hours leading up to bedtime can significantly impact your sleep. Caffeine can stay in your system for hours, so it's best to avoid it after mid-afternoon.

Alcohol, while sometimes thought to aid sleep, actually disrupts it later in the night - so moderation is key. As a busy mum, I rely on coffee to get me through the day, but I always make sure my last cup is before three pm so it doesn’t interfere with my sleep.

Don’t let allergies keep you up

Many people suffer from poor sleep without realising allergens are the culprit.

Dust mites, pet dander and pollen can all contribute to nighttime congestion and irritation. Opting for hypoallergenic bedding can be a game-changer, particularly as we head into the pollen-heavy spring and summer months.

With kids running around and pets in the house, I'm extra mindful of keeping my sleep space as allergen-free as possible.

Start your sleep routine in the morning

Good sleep habits don't just happen at night - they start as soon as you wake up.

Getting exposure to natural daylight early in the day helps regulate melatonin levels, making it easier to fall asleep when night falls.

© Getty Sun in the morning helps us sleep

If mornings are dark, using a light therapy lamp can offer a similar benefit. I always try to get outside first thing, whether it's a quick walk with the dog or just having my morning coffee in the garden.

Ultimately, sleeping well isn't about chasing perfection – it's about making thoughtful choices that support your body's natural rhythms. Small, consistent changes can make the biggest difference. By building better habits and optimising your sleep environment, you can wake up feeling more refreshed, energised and ready to take on the day.