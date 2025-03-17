Chrissy Teigen breaks silence on 'miserable' comments about her face

Chrissy Teigen has become the latest star to speak out against online trolls who targeted her for her appearance.

The model, who is married to John Legend, opened up to her staggering 41.7 million Instagram followers on Sunday to criticise "dorks" who comment on her looks.

In a candid video taken from bed, the mother-of-four spoke specifically to her online followers fixated on her fuller cheeks, for which she's been accused of altering with cosmetic filler.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen has the best response for ‘miserable’ trolls

"I know it makes you feel better to think that you’re the only one with eyes," she began in the clip before posing the question, "Why would I fill my cheeks to the point where people talked about my cheeks? Why would I consciously choose to do that?"

Continuing her rant on her Instagram Story, Chrissy added: "Stop being miserable. Honestly, like, what happened to, like, just thinking things? Remember thinking things?"

Chrissy receives support from fans © Getty Images Chrissy didn't hold back in sharing her real thoughts about trolls commenting on her looks Fans soon rushed to support Chrissy, flooding the comments section with supportive messages. "Ignore these people, Chrissy. You're the real thing, no matter what they say. Fabulous inside and out." Another fan sweetly commented: "You are the real thing! I always think those who feel so badly about themselves put others down to bring them to their level rather than 'bringing someone up'. You are beautiful! You be you!"

© Getty Chrissy Teigen isn't the only actress to call out hate comments The model's powerful words come just weeks after Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to call out journalists who have written articles about her changing appearance. The British star shared an impassioned video on Instagram, publicly naming and shaming several journalists for "dissecting" her face, body, and personal choices.

Millie Bobby Brown calls out journalists © AFP via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown publicly called out journalists who had written articles about her appearance Millie called the recent coverage scrutinizing her looks "bullying" and announced that she refuses to apologize for growing up. "I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny," she began. "I think it's necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me. "Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don't, I'm now a target."