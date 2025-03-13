Salma Hayek makes honest confession about her body as she reveals her surprising workout routine

Salma Hayek has long been considered one of Hollywood's greatest beauties, being labeled a "sex symbol" when she first broke into Hollywood with 1995's Desperado.

Since then, the actress has continually championed the body positivity movement and helped push forward the industry when it comes to attitudes concerning female stars' shelf lives, thriving in her career well into her 50s.

As such, the star has also been open about her own struggles with coming to love her body and aging, while appreciative of the grace and wisdom it has offered her.

She spoke about it with Marie Claire recently, branding herself "content" with her figure rather than "thrilled," saying that while she doesn't compare herself to others, she does to herself.

"I don't look at somebody else and say, 'I want that body,' or 'I want a new body,'," she explained. "But I do confess, I want the old body; the one I had at 25 and criticized and hated nonstop."

At one point, she even jokingly began praying during the conversation as she looked up to the heavens and said: "Oh, please, Lord Jesus, give it back to me. I apologize."

© NBC Salma opened up about feeling good in her body and her exercise routine (or lack thereof)

Salma explained that when it comes to her own fitness routine, she doesn't like going to the gym at all, saying that she rarely has to exercise to maintain her physique, maintaining a healthy diet that cuts out all sugar due to her family's history of diabetes.

"Four times a year, I put music on and walk on my own treadmill," she surprisingly revealed, although quipped right after: "Don't ask me to run; my boobs are not made for that."

She declares herself a fan of the shift in Hollywood's mindset about older women, saying: "There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories," although cheekily then adds: "Although I'm still sexy and I embrace it."

"Another calling that I have is to remind everyone that women are not disposable after a certain age in any department," the Frida star continued. "We should battle that with all we've got."

The Oscar-nominated actress attributes a lot of her stability in life to meditation, saying she's even able to "zen out" for two to three hours at times, calling it "communicating with my own body and listening to my body."

© Getty Images The actress championed a shift in perspective for older women in Hollywood

She dubs it a way to appreciate one's own body. "Because what do we do with our bodies? We don't listen. Our only connection to our body is to complain."

"Why are you tired? Why don't you go to sleep? Why are you sleepy? Why are you hungry? Why are you fat? Why are you horny? Why are you not horny? Why are you hurting? [Expletive], do you notice what you're doing to me?"

She also expands that philosophy to sex. "A lot of women are making love already with a transaction in their head. I hope he loves me more after this. Is he really into me? Has he noticed my cellulite? It's like, Don't think, girl! Be in the moment! Explore another human being. Learn yourself through another human being exploring you. Get out of the way!"