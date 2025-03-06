Chrissy Teigen takes fans into massive $17.5m home's closet packed with shoes in new video — and baby Esti approves

Chrissy Teigen's daughters will inherit quite the epic wardrobe.

This week, the Cravings founder shared a glimpse inside her massive closet, and how her baby daughter Esti is already going for some of the items in it.

In addition to Esti, two, the former model is also a mom to Luna, eight, Miles, six, and Wren, who turned two on March 6. She shares them with husband John Legend, who she married in 2013.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen shares glimpse inside massive closet

Chrissy took to her Instagram Stories this week and shared a series of videos inside her massive closet inside her Los Angeles home, a room in and of itself.

One of the videos captured a corner stacked with all sorts of shoes, and Esti is grabbing some, as Chrissy says that she is picking her outfit.

She then asks if she should wear brown suede boots or the white heeled sandals Esti had picked out, before the two-year-old sits on the floor and starts taking her own shoes off to try the heels instead.

© Instagram Chrissy shared a glimpse inside her massive closet

Chrissy then shared a photo of her outfit — along with another angle of the expansive closet — a black blouse with coordinating shorts, and the brown suede boots.

Earlier this year, on January 13, Esti celebrated her second birthday, right as the family had just returned back home, having been previously evacuated because of the wildfire crisis that was ravaging Los Angeles at the time.

© Instagram She and her husband John live in Beverly Hills

Chrissy took to Instagram on the day and shared a "grateful" update from home, sharing a photo of a cake adorned with chocolate frosting and rainbow sprinkles, and wrote: "Feeling grateful to be back home. This is all I could muster up for Esti's birthday," along with crying emojis.

© Instagram The couple has been married since 2013

The cake had two John Cena action figures on top of it, and one of them had a cake pop in his hand. The actor and former wrestler is a recent, bewildering obsession of Esti's, which Chrissy recently revealed in a hilarious post documenting it.

© Instagram With their four kids

She posted a compilation of photos and videos, and in the first video, Esti is seen holding up a plastic package of a John Cena doll, and asked by her mom who it is, she excitedly replies: "John Cena," and asks her mom to open it. The doting mom-of-four shared more videos of Esti playing with the dolls, petting one of their dogs with them, plus even trying to put Chrissy's engagement ring on the doll.

"A few months ago, Esti mysteriously became obsessed with John Cena," Chrissy then shared in her caption, before adding: "So I got her more John Cenas and now she can't do anything without a John Cena."