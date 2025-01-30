Gene Hackman turns 95: his transformation in photos and look inside reclusive family life

Screen icon Gene Hackman turned 95 on January 30, kicking off another milestone year in the legendary actor's life.

While the star has led his life away from the spotlight for the majority of the past decade, his legacy has left an indelible mark on cinema, specifically in the realm of thrillers and westerns.

Take a look at Gene's transformation over the years in the public eye in photos, spanning his career, his family, and his very private life now…

© Alamy Stock Photo Early life Born in California on January 30, 1930, Gene enlisted in the army after lying about his age at 16. After four and a half years on the field, he moved back to California. He decided to pursue a career in acting after briefly living in New York and studying journalism. He was a member of the Pasadena Playhouse, where he became close friends with fellow newbie Dustin Hoffman, although they were seen as outsiders by a majority of their cohort.

© Shutterstock Screen beginnings He accepted bit parts in the late 1950s and early '60s (seen here in a 1959 episode of The United States Steel Hour) to get his start, and eventually made his way to the theater, becoming a huge success on Broadway with 1964's Any Wednesday. After a debut film turn in Lilith that same year, he appeared in 1967's Bonnie and Clyde, earning his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, followed by a second nod for 1970's I Never Sang for My Father.

© Shutterstock Legacy In 1971, he won the Oscar for Best Actor for The French Connection, starring in 10 pictures over the next three years alone. He nabbed a second Oscar for the 1992 Clint Eastwood western Unforgiven. His other notable credits include the Superman franchise as Lex Luthor, The Poseidon Adventure (1972), The Conversation (1974), Mississippi Burning (1988), The Firm (1993), Enemy of the State (1998), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) and Runaway Jury (2003).

© Getty Images Family life From 1956 to 1986, Gene was married to Faye Maltese, with whom he welcomed son Christopher and daughter Elizabeth and Leslie. Not much is known about the three, although they've been photographed at a few events with their father. In 1991, he tied the knot with classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, who is 30 years his junior. The pair live in Santa Fe and remained an active part of the community for many years.