Gene Hackman turns 95: his transformation in photos and look inside reclusive family life
Gene Hackman Henry Mancini Institute's 10th Anniversary Gala, Los Angeles, America - 17 Jun 2006© Shutterstock

The Unforgiven star retired from acting in the early 2000s

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Screen icon Gene Hackman turned 95 on January 30, kicking off another milestone year in the legendary actor's life.

While the star has led his life away from the spotlight for the majority of the past decade, his legacy has left an indelible mark on cinema, specifically in the realm of thrillers and westerns.

Take a look at Gene's transformation over the years in the public eye in photos, spanning his career, his family, and his very private life now…

The celebrated american movie actor GENE HACKMAN ( born in San Bernardino , California , 1930 ) when was a young boy aged 16 at school . Unknown photographer .- HISTORY - FOTO STORICHE - ATTORE - MOVIE - CINEMA - personalita da bambino bambini da giovane - personality personalities when was young - INFANZIA - CHILDHOOD - BAMBINO - BAMBINI - CHILDREN - CHILD - smile sorriso --- ARCHIVIO GBB. Image shot 1946. Exact date unknown.© Alamy Stock Photo

Early life

Born in California on January 30, 1930, Gene enlisted in the army after lying about his age at 16. After four and a half years on the field, he moved back to California.

He decided to pursue a career in acting after briefly living in New York and studying journalism. He was a member of the Pasadena Playhouse, where he became close friends with fellow newbie Dustin Hoffman, although they were seen as outsiders by a majority of their cohort.

UNITED STATES STEEL HOUR, Richard Boone, Jeff Donnell, Gene Hackman - 1953 - 1963, episode 'Little Tin God' aired 22 Apr 1959 GENE HACKMAN© Shutterstock

Screen beginnings

He accepted bit parts in the late 1950s and early '60s (seen here in a 1959 episode of The United States Steel Hour) to get his start, and eventually made his way to the theater, becoming a huge success on Broadway with 1964's Any Wednesday.

After a debut film turn in Lilith that same year, he appeared in 1967's Bonnie and Clyde, earning his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, followed by a second nod for 1970's I Never Sang for My Father.

Clint Eastwood and Gene Hackman at the 65th Annual Academy Awards, 1993 Studio Film and Publicity Stills© Shutterstock

Legacy

In 1971, he won the Oscar for Best Actor for The French Connection, starring in 10 pictures over the next three years alone. He nabbed a second Oscar for the 1992 Clint Eastwood western Unforgiven.

His other notable credits include the Superman franchise as Lex Luthor, The Poseidon Adventure (1972), The Conversation (1974), Mississippi Burning (1988), The Firm (1993), Enemy of the State (1998), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) and Runaway Jury (2003).

Gene Hackman (R) and children during Presidential Premiere of "Superman" in Washington, D.C. - December 10, 1978 at JFK Center for the Performing Arts, Eisenhower Theater in Washington, D.C., United States© Getty Images

Family life

From 1956 to 1986, Gene was married to Faye Maltese, with whom he welcomed son Christopher and daughter Elizabeth and Leslie. Not much is known about the three, although they've been photographed at a few events with their father.

In 1991, he tied the knot with classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, who is 30 years his junior. The pair live in Santa Fe and remained an active part of the community for many years.

Gene Hackman leaving The Carlyle hotel in Manhattan Celebrities in New York, America - 24 Oct 2007© Shutterstock

Present day

Gene's last film role was 2004's Welcome to Mooseport, and announced soon after his intention to retire from acting. His last official public appearance was in 2007, and he has been rarely seen out and about.

He turned his attention to writing after giving up his acting career, penning three historical fiction novels with undersea archaeologist Daniel Lenihan, and two solo efforts in 2011 and 2013.

