Matt Lucas 'mortified' and forced to apologise for mocking Millie Bobby Brown's appearance

Former Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas has apologised to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 21, after poking fun out of her outfit on social media. The actress had been photographed in LA dressed in pink, which Matt had shared while comparing the photos to his sketch character, Vicky Pollard.

Sending an apology to Millie publicly on Instagram, he wrote: "Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context. Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain.

"There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases. I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant.

"I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise."

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Millie Bobby Brown stuns at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Millie previously took to Instagram to call out 'bullying' comments regarding her appearance. Filming a video, she explained: "I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and, for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me.

© Getty Millie Bobby Brown with her husband Jake Bongiovi at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards

"Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things season one. And because I don’t, I’m now a target." She shared a series of headlines and their authors which included Matt's comments, saying that they were "amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance".

© Dave Benett Matt apologised for his comments

She concluded: "I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself. We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticise than it is to pay a compliment. Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

Stars including Stacey Solomon were quick to share their support, with Stacey writing: "Louder for the people at the back! You’re incredible Millie. And so grounded & intelligent. I love this & everything you’re standing for."

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Actress Millie Bobby Brown poses backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Pixie Lott added: "You are a true class act and i hate that u or any young woman in the spotlight has to deal with this, so utterly ridiculous this happens, you are always beyond beautiful inside and out and a million things that should be celebrated and never torn down xxx what a crazy world, love u Millie."