Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis gets choked up over 'painful days' with dad Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, is stepping into her own space as an entrepreneur and also an advocate.

The 30-year-old is the youngest of three sisters, her older sisters being Rumer and Scout Willis, and they share an extremely close bond with each other and their other family members.

Tallulah made her first solo live TV appearance on Wednesday, September 18, to sit down with Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to discuss her journey with autism and her father's health.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Bruce Willis celebrates 69th birthday with family

Support for the Willis family has been overwhelming ever since they announced that patriarch Bruce, 69, was stepping away from the screen after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Tallulah was asked how her dad was doing, and she responded: "He's doing stable, which in this situation is good," before getting a little choked up while thinking about her loving father.

"It's hard," she added. "There's painful days. But there's so much love! And it's really shown me to not take any moment for granted. And I really do think that we would be best friends. I think he's very proud of me." She also recalled some of the advice she'd received from mom Demi about being "present" when around him instead of thinking about the negative.

© NBC News/Today Tallulah spoke with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show

She also spoke about revealing on social media that she'd been diagnosed with autism at the age of 29, and revealed that she had "no idea" it would make the waves that it did.

LATEST: Demi Moore and her three daughters could be sisters for ultra-glam red carpet appearance together

"I didn't know it would have this scale that it did," Tallulah added, then delving into her personal journey and explaining that she was "misdiagnosed for many years" before finally receiving the correct diagnosis.

"It's very common, specifically for adult women. It's all very new for me, and it's only been in the last year that I'm learning what the terms are and regulating. Because I'm very high functioning autistic, and my struggles are more in sensory. So being very sensitive to the world. Rather than, more commonly, people assume that it's communication."

MORE: Bruce Willis speaks and sings in uplifting new video amid dementia diagnosis

Her reaction to finally being given the correct diagnosis last year was one she called "very emotional" but also full of "relief."

© Getty Images "I was misdiagnosed for many years."

"If I'm being honest, I really hated myself and I thought I was broken. So to learn that the elements of myself that I thought were maladies or wrong or just too much for this world, are actually okay and they just require a little bit more…tools," she honestly shared.

MORE: Tallulah Willis follows in mom Demi Moore's footsteps in unusual way

"And it gave me more grace for myself as well as my family, and other people hopefully who learn about this. Just to be a little more gentle and compassionate with themselves."

© Getty Images "There's painful days. But there's so much love! And it's really shown me to not take any moment for granted."

This October, Tallulah will be honored at the Autism Speaks Gala in Hollywood for her work as a passionate advocate for autism and mental health. Chair of the Gala Georgianna Junco-Kelman shared in an official statement: "It is a privilege to have the support of advocates like Tallulah in calling awareness to the most pressing issues for the autistic community."