Demi Moore gives update on 'stable' Bruce Willis amid health battle

Demi Moore has given fans a positive update on Bruce Willis' health, almost three years after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with aphasia, and later, FTD.

"Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment," Demi told Christiane Amanpour on US outlet CNN.

"I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely, it’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy."

The actress added: "I mean, obviously it’s very difficult, and it’s not what I would wish upon anyone and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it."

Die Hard actor Bruce is a father to five girls, Scout, Tallulah and eldest daughter Rumer, 36, with his ex-wife, Demi, whom he was married to for 13 years, and 12-year-old Mabel and 10-year-old Evelyn, whom he welcomed with wife Emma Heming Willis.

The family has become incredibly close in recent years, and for Thanksgiving Scout shared a recent and adorable picture of herself nose to nose with her father, and Tallulah sat on the floor gazing up at Bruce.

Emma has also spoken candidly of how the disease has affected their family and how her two young girls are processing the news.

"This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood," she told Town and Country. "So finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what frontotemporal dementia is and I could educate our children."

"I've never tried to sugarcoat anything for them. They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," she added, sharing that she learned from their therapist that "if children ask questions, they're ready to know the answer".

"If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand, but this disease is chronic, progressive and terminal."

Bruce's retirement from acting was made in 2022, with Bruce's wife Emma and ex-wife Demi sharing in a statement that the condition was "impacting his cognitive abilities".

Emma and Demi, along with his adult daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, shared an update in February 2023 that "Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)".

Frontotemporal Degeneration— the condition named in doctors' updated prognosis for Willis — is the most common form of dementia for people under 60, and there are no treatments for the disease. FTD affects men and women equally, and there are no treatments for the disease.