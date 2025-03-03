Demi Moore's 3 daughters rally around her as she addresses Oscars loss — see their tributes

Demi Moore's daughters and the rest of her family will always have her back.

The Oscars on Sunday marked the end of the 2024-2025 awards season, and with that, the end of the St. Elmo's Fire actress' impressive campaign for The Substance, during which she won several of her first major film awards after over 40 years in the industry.

And though ultimately, and despite many predictions, she didn't take home the Oscar in the end — it went to Mikey Madison for Anora — her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah are celebrating her nonetheless.

On Sunday, all four women — Demi shares her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis — were in attendance at the Vanity Fair annual Oscars after party.

They all also took a moment to honor their mom. Scout took to her Instagram Stories and wrote: "So beyond proud, this woman is nothing but integrity, bright beaming light and love! What Grace. I've never been more proud to be her daughter," and later also posted a photo of them all and wrote: "I've never been more proud to be a part of this family."

Tallulah herself shared a photo of Demi back at their hotel, clad in a robe with her pup Pilaf enjoying some french fries, and wrote: "MY winner."

Last but not least, Rumer, before the ceremony, shared a round of photos of some of Demi's most notable roles, and wrote: "My mama. My hero. My forever winner. Watching you today, standing in your power, in your brilliance, in the culmination of decades of hard work, resilience, and undeniable talent — I have never been more proud."

"You have dedicated your life to your craft, pouring every ounce of yourself into the stories you tell, the characters you bring to life, and the barriers you continue to break," she continued, adding: "And tonight, the world gets to witness what I have always known: you are a force."

She then recalled: "From the moment I was old enough to understand what you do, I have watched in awe — not just as your daughter, but as a fellow actress — learning from the way you navigate this industry with strength, grace, and an unwavering dedication to your artistry."

"You have never taken the easy road. You have pushed boundaries, defied expectations, and time and time again, paved the way for so many women to step into their power," she maintained, and emphasized: "And here you are, still leading, still inspiring, still proving that greatness is not just about talent, but about perseverance, passion, and an unshakable belief in yourself."

"No matter what happens tonight, you are already victorious in my eyes. Because your legacy isn't just in the awards or accolades — it's in the way you have redefined what's possible, for yourself and for every woman who dares to dream. I love you more than words can say."

Demi has since also addressed both her loss and impeccable journey with The Substance, also writing on Instagram: "As this awards season comes to a close, I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey. It's been the ride of a lifetime and we're just getting started! So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light. Thank you to the cast, crew, and fans of @trythesubstance — @isimostar and @coralie_fargeat it's been such an honor to work alongside you, learn from you, and celebrate this film with you. And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can't wait to see what you do next."