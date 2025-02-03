Jenna Bush Hager makes bikini-body revelation during honest talk with new Today co-host

Jenna Bush Hager has never been one to shy away from honest conversations, even if on the air.

Such was the case during the latest installment of the Today Show's Jenna & Friends, as the anchor got candid about wearing bikinis after having three children.

It was a conversation with Saturday Night Live comedian Ego Nwodim, who as part of the rebranded 4th Hour of the Today Show following Hoda Kotb's departure, was guest co-host for the week.

Jenna and Ego were taking part in the latter's new segment for new co-hosts, Best Friends Five, in which they debate a series of polls.

One of them was whether they prefer wearing bikinis or one-piece swimsuits for the beach, and Ego chose the former, while Jenna the latter.

Her card did emphasize in parenthesis that she still prefers them to be "sexy-ish," and questioned over the disclaimer, she explained: "I just didn't want you to think I was rocking a speedo, you know."

She further shared: "I like a one-piece because it covers some areas that have seen some work — and by work I mean children stretching it," though maintained: "But I like it to be sexy-ish."

"But of course you should wear a bikini, you're hot," she emphasized to Ego, who noted: "A one-piece is also acceptable, I'm not judging, and honestly I was torn on this one."

Jenna shares three kids with her husband Henry Hager, who she met in her early 20s when he was working on her father George W. Bush's reelection campaign, and they married in her home state of Texas in 2008.

The couple, who lives in Connecticut, first welcomed daughter Mila, 11, in 2013, followed by daughter Poppy, nine, and son Hal, five.

Jenna also opened up about choosing the right person during another recent Jenna & Friends episode, when Kelsea Ballerini was her co-host.

Sharing her answer for when she's asked what her "biggest secret" to a successful marriage is, she said: "Part of it is choosing the right person because they make you feel — they're supportive, but they also make you feel like you're doing what you're supposed to be doing because then you can do it well."