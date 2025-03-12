Jenna Bush Hager is left shocked as familiar face surprises her on Today: 'made my day'

Jenna Bush Hager's morning briefing meeting on Tuesday had an unexpected twist as she enjoyed a visit from her former Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb.

The Today with Jenna & Friends anchor was seated in the glamorous dressing room of Studio 1A when she turned around and saw Hoda step into the room.

Hoda Kotb Surprised Jenna Bush Hager At Studio 1A The former Today co-hosts shared an emotional reunion

The morning briefing erupted into chaos as members of the team flocked round the beloved former host. "What is happening?," shouted Jenna.

"I FaceTimed you today!."

The duo shared a heartfelt embrace before Hoda mysteriously replied: "I had to come in for a second."

© Getty The duo previously hosted Today with Hoda & Jenna

The entire exchange was captured on camera, with Hoda dressed in a chic ensemble for her surprise visit. The 60-year-old exuded style in a pair of white flared jeans and a cream knitted jumper. Hoda has clearly revived her spring wardrobe as she layered a beige gilet and ivory cashmere scarf over the look.

Hoda's luscious golden locks were styled into a middle parting with an effortless blowout while her makeup was kept radiant with a bronze cheek and a rosy lip.

Meanwhile, Jenna oozed elegance in an all-black ensemble that featured a sleeveless, tailored top and a pair of matching pants. The look was cinched at the waist by an oversized belt adorned with a gold hardware buckle. Jenna opted for a pair of pointed-toe buttery leather boots while her luscious blonde tresses were styled into soft waves.

© NBC Hoda made a special appearance on the show

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Hoda has surprised her former Today co-stars. The NBC anchor made a special appearance on the show during the Live from New Orleans episode last month.

Hoda tuned in to wish Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer a happy Mardi Gras. A video of Hoda sitting in a cozy white armchair in a beautiful office was displayed on the screen. "Hey guys. Wait a minute, are you in my city? Without me?," Hoda asked.

She continued: "Ok, Al, Craig, Dylan, you guys. I know what you're going to do. Eat all the food, yes you will. Listen to all the music, yes you will. Enjoy what I believe is the best city on earth."

© Instagram Hoda surprised Savannah on her book tour

Hoda then began to fake cry as she said: "Y'all have so much without me."

"Happy Mardi Gras."

Hoda is clearly well versed in knowing how to make an iconic entrance as she rocked up to her friend Savannah Guthrie's book tour the same week.