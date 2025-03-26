Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias confirm news as family step out looking healthy and happy

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias were spotted playing happy families with their kids this week when they set sail for a day on the water.

The couple and their three children were spotted on a yacht in Florida, Miami, making the most of the gorgeous weather.

The trip was particularly poignant as it confirms good news about the former tennis pro.

Earlier this year, Anna caused concern after she was photographed using a wheelchair.

The star was being pushed by a friend as she made her way into a shopping mall with her daughters.

© BACKGRID Anna was spotted in a wheelchair earlier this year

Anna wore a medical boot, but otherwise looked in good spirits.

Her mother-in-law, socialite Isabel Preysler shed light on the situation after spending time with her family in Miami.

Before boarding a flight, HOLA! reported that Isabel said: "It's nothing serious, just a minor foot injury. It's a small sprain, but you know how painful those can be."

© Getty Fans will be delighted to know she's made a full recovery

She didn't elaborate further but laid to rest concerns that Anna was dealing with something major.

Fans will be thrilled to see Anna back on her feet and confirming her recovery has gone as expected.

© Instagram Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' family time with three children in a photo shared on Instagram

Anna and Enrique have their hands full while raising their twins Nicholas and Lucy who were born in December 2017, and daughter Mary, who they welcomed in January 2020.

They reside in a beautiful $26 million secluded Miami home with its own tennis court and a 16-foot wall erected around the perimeter of the garden as an extensive child-proofing privacy measure.

© instagram Enrique with two of his three children

While the "Bailando" singer continues his music career, Anna retired from tennis in 2003 after a series of painful injuries. She was just 21.

They prioritize their family life and although Enrique is still performing, he admits being at home is where he is happiest.

© Instagram Their family is everything to them

"I'm relaxing at home with the kids, enjoying taking them to school and watching them grow," he said at the 40 Music Awards.

"Every day they grow so fast. I want to enjoy that. In 24 hours they're already grown."

They never married but have been together since 2001

And he doesn't like it when his career takes him away from them. "It's difficult to leave them for two days or two weeks," he added. "It's not easy."

Enrique has said he will not release any more albums but will continue to produce singles.

The couple have been together since 2001 but they've never tied the knot despite Enrique admitting: "I always try."