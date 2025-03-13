Brad Pitt's teen son Knox shows off athleticism during intense workout in LA

Knox Jolie-Pitt is growing up fast.

The youngest son of ex-couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie displayed his athletic physique during an outdoor exercise session in Los Angeles.

The teen was photographed working up a sweat while out for a jog and appeared to have some power in his stride.

Wearing shorts and a sweatshirt, Knox listened to music as he enjoyed his run.

Knox, 16, seems passionate about working out and was previously photographed at a boxing gym near his home in LA too.

© BACKGRID Knox Jolie-Pitt showed off his athletic frame

The teen is one of six children the former couple share. Along with their twins, they are also parents to Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19 and Shiloh, 18.

Despite being raised by two Hollywoods stars, Angelina says her kids prefer a life away from the limelight.

“None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time,” Angelina said on Good Morning America. “They're quite private.”

© Gilbert Flores Angelina and Knox at the 15th Governors Awards

That being said, they have all supported their mom at red carpet events and Vivienne recently worked with Angelina on the Broadway show The Outsiders. She was her mom's assistant and the mother-daughter duo stepped out together to promote the Tony-winning musical several times.

Knox was Angelina's date at the Governors Ball awards last year and appeared to exude confidence.

The Maleficent star previously opened up about Knox and his likeness to his dad when she told People when they were young: “Knox is a lot like Brad, emotionally and physically."

© Getty Images Knox and Vivienne are the youngest of Angelina and Brad

Angelina and Brad's divorce was finalized in December 2024 following an ugly eight-year legal battle.

The F1actor, 61, and the Maria star, 49, can now finally move on.

© Getty Images Knox looks a lot like Brad when was younger

It has been reported that Brad no longer has a relationship with his children.

After the divorce, Angelina's divorce attorney James Simon told People: "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Angelina and Brad have finalized their divorce

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."