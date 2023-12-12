Enrique Iglesias' precious photos of rarely-seen twins with wife Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias, the Spanish singer-songwriter we have to thank for hits like 'Hero' and 'Bailando', has caught the attention of his fans of late as he revealed what his adorable children think of his sell-out shows.

Speaking with TODAY.com amid his tour with Ricky Martin and Pitbull, the 'Escape' singer said that his rarely-seen son Nicholas caught a glimpse of his father's rehearsal and he had the sweetest reaction. "Because he's seen a lot of music videos and videos on the stage of me performing, but to be able to see it in person, the production and lights, it was like 'Oh, my god'," Enrique said.

WATCH: Enrique Iglesias shares sweet video with his twin children

"He was like watching an alien or UFO, adding: "In a good way. He was amazed," the singer added.

© Instagram Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' family time with three children

As well as a hitmaker, Enrique is a doting father to three children with his former tennis champ wife Anna Kournikova. The pair opt to keep their three children - twins Nicholas and Lucy, six, and Mary, three, largely out of the spotlight bar some adorable snapshots on their public Instagram accounts.

Here are a few of the sweetest snaps Enrique and Anna have shared of their rarely-seen twins.

Nicholas and Lucy get patriotic © Instagram Enrique shared a sweet photo when Nicholas and Lucy were just babies. The twins were seen cosying up at home in adorable matching football shirts showing support for the Spanish national team.



Nicholas turns four © Instagram Nicholas turned four in 2021. He looked so sweet on his mother's Instagram playing in his backyard in a cute Mickey Mouse top.



Lucy turns four © Instagram Sister Lucy also turned four in 2021, an occasion similarly marked by The Biggest Loser star on Instagram. The little girl was seen playing in a park wearing an adorable rainbow t-shirt and matching tulle skirt. Lucy has blonde hair like her mother and dark eyes like her father.



Nicholas turns three © Instagram Nicholas and Lucy turned three in 2020. Their mother shared an adorable carousel of photos with her 1.9 million Instagram followers including this shot of Nicholas, who looks uncannily like his father might we add, beaming at the camera from his outdoor Wendy house in a Ralph Lauren Polo top and cap worn back-to-front.

Lucy turns three © Instagram Lucy was photographed on her third birthday smirking playfully in an adorable blue and green floral matching set as she played with her toys including a wooden stroller for her babies. A glimpse of the pair's at-home tennis court can be spotted in the background.



Father-son bonding time © Instagram Going back even further, fans will remember the cute photo Enrique shared with Nicholas on his shoulders as a baby as they enjoyed quiet time together at home. The photo shared an insight into a living room that featured a large high-definition TV, built-in mahogany cabinetry, and a cream couch. In 2017 the pair owned a 20,000-square-foot home in the Bay Point community of Miami.



Playing at home © Instagram Enrique has previously shared many videos of himself playing with his two children whether it is having piggybacks, being pushed on a swing set, or messing around by getting in the twins' toy car. This hilarious photo shows a clearly exhausted Enrique enjoying some timeout from entertaining the little ones.



Making a splash © Instagram When not hitting the stage with Pitbull, the 'Bailamos' singer has let fans in on his family moments in sunnier clime. The singer was seen playing with the twins on what appears to be a pool on a boat. Little Lucy is doused in suncream and rocking some cute heart-shaped sunglasses.



Mary is born © Instagram A major milestone in the family's life was the birth of their third child, Mary. This intimate photo was shared from the moment Mary was born in January 2020 where Enrique and Anna look overwhelmed with love. Anna described her newborn daughter as "my sunshine".



DISCOVER: Enrique Iglesias drops disappointing news after reuniting with Anna Kournikova and their kids