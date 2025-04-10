Jelly Roll celebrates a huge milestone in his health journey - and his new weight loss target

Jelly Roll has made a fresh statement about his health journey - he has successfully lost a staggering 200 pounds.

The country singer made the announcement onstage at Pat McAfee's Big Night AHT on April 9.

Pat posted their moving interaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote in the caption: "You look UNBELIEVABLE."

© Getty Images Jelly Roll announced he has lost over 200lbs

After Pat praised Jelly Roll on stage, he began applauding him and the singer appeared visibly touched, as he stuck out his tongue and gave a thumbs up to the cameraman.

American Idol's newest artist-in-residence then began to give a little shimmy while holding onto the sides of his open button-down shirt, which seamlessly led to him breaking into a solo dance session, as he pumped both of his fists in excitement.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll back in 2023

The "Hard Fought Hallelujah" singer confirmed just how big of a milestone he reached in his weight loss journey, as he shared: "I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning."

Both Pat and the whole crowd broke out into an enthusiastic applause and cheered him on as the singer proudly flexed his biceps with a radiant smile.

Future goals and plans

The "Save Me" singer also opened up about the new weight loss goals he's setting and his future plans.

Moving forward, his new target is to lose an additional 100 pounds, and when he does, he will be enjoying the next milestone in a romantic way.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll stated: "I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden."

The unexpected plans caused host Pat to break into a dance session of his own onstage.

His previous milestones

Only five months ago, Jelly Roll shared that he lost 120 pounds. Besides his goals being tracked by the numbers, he also revealed that he feels his progress in other uplifting ways, such as being able to complete a hike on a tough mountain.

He shared: "There is no way that would have been possible beforehand, so it's great to see that progress and we still are going," per E!

© Getty Images Jelly Roll with daughter Bailee Ann

His personal "why"

Jelly Roll has consciously chosen to be transparent about the hard process because he believes it will not only help motivate others, but he hopes that it will also humanize both the ups and downs.

He candidly explained his personal "why" on his wife Bunnie XO's podcast, Dumb Blonde: "I did this publicly for a reason. I want to be honest about my struggles with it with people."

The "I Am Not Okay" singer also hopes to be an inspiration to others by showcasing that you don't have to have the conventional look in order to make it far in life.

He vulnerably shared: "What I want the world to know and I want the people to see is that I didn't become successful because of my weight - I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane."