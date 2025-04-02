Jelly Roll shares surprising secret to his 140 lb weight loss

Jelly Roll is smashing his fitness goals ahead of his upcoming tour with Post Malone, all thanks to his nutrition coach, Ian Larios.

The "Beautifully Broken" star has been open about his health struggles, sharing that he previously weighed in at 550 lbs before starting on his fitness journey.

He has now lost over 140 lbs due to consistent exercise and a clever nutrition coach who creates culinary delights for the singer that are far from boring.

WATCH: Jelly Roll shares surprising secret to his 140 lbs weight loss

"This is everything I eat in a day when I'm on tour," Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, shared with his fans in an Instagram video.

"Chef Larios has been killing it even more lately so today we wanted to show y'all a little bit of what the day-to-day looks like on tour."

"I only eat two meals a day and one snack," he continued. Ian explained that the secret to the star's weight loss is that he tries to make Jelly Roll's favorite meals, but with a healthy twist to keep him on track.

© Getty Images The singer has lost over 140 lbs

The 40-year-old began with a "healthy breakfast bowl", otherwise known as a "Waffle House Bowl, healthy rendition" from Ian.

His special secret is using an air fryer to achieve the same crispiness that would normally come from a deep fryer and a ton of oil.

"It all started because I love Waffle House," Jelly Roll said. "Larios figured out a way to not only make 'em taste good but good for my tummy."

© Getty Images for FIREAID Jelly Roll's nutrition coach makes his favorite foods with a healthy twist while on tour

After breakfast came his favorite snack: peanut butter dough cookie bites with sliced bananas.

"It's one snack a day so this is something he really looks forward to," said the nutrition coach.

Another speciality cooked up for the Grammy nominee is "protein poutine", made with cashew cheese curds, chicken sausage and gravy made from rice flour.

© Getty Images The 40-year-old previously weighed 550 lbs before embarking on his health journey

As well as a healthy diet, Jelly Roll engages in frequent exercise while on tour in order to stay in shape for his show.

"We're either walking [around] the arena, playing basketball, boxing," Ian shared of Jelly Roll's regimen. The father of two even started his own run club after entering his first 5K race in 2024.

"A little bit over a year ago, I literally struggled to walk down my hill to the mailbox, y'all," he previously shared on Instagram. "I mean, it was really bad. I had let myself get to a point of just being absolutely disgusted with myself. I was so sick and tired of it."

© Getty Images The star started a run club for those who are hesitant to start exercising

He added that he was inspired to start running after seeing the hosts of the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast create their own 5K, and felt he wouldn't be judged for his ability in their race.

"I know how rough it was at first and how embarrassed I was to just be sucking snot and air every time I walked down the driveway," Jelly Roll said. "But it felt so good to have friends and people behind me, telling me I was doing the right thing."

He lost over 140 lbs when combining his 5K training and the healthy diet that Ian started him on, and the singer has gone on to inspire thousands of others to focus on their health and fitness.