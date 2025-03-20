Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been open about their desire to have a third child added to their family, their first baby together.

The singer's wife, a musician herself and the host of the podcast Dumb Blonde, has shared with her followers that she is currently on a journey with IVF, and is documenting all the ups and downs that come with it.

Take a look at the latest glimpse of finding the silver lining in each visit to the hospital shared by Bunnie below…

WATCH: Bunnie Xo's glimpse of her IVF journey

Several fans left encouraging comments, praising Bunnie for being so candid about her difficult pregnancy route and showing their love for the family.

Jelly and Bunnie already act as parents to daughter Bailee Ann, from Jelly's previous relationship, who they share full custody of, plus a son from a different relationship, Noah. Take a look at some of the sweetest photos of the family below…

© Getty Images Jelly with his daughter Bailee Ann

© Instagram Bunnie and Bailee Ann

© Kevin Mazur Family red carpet

© Getty Jelly and Noah

It was in June last year that Bunnie and Jelly shared they were hoping to have a third child through IVF, although the process has not come without its challenges.

"My wife and I are talking about having a baby," the country music singer shared at first on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast. His wife later took to social media to clarify what he meant.

© Getty Images Jelly and Bunnie are trying to have a third child through IVF

"We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open," she explained. "And w/ all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard and we have only just begun. We have been meeting with IVF doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family."

Bunnie opened up about it further on an episode of her podcast in July, saying: "This journey with IVF, we sat down a couple months ago. And I was just like, I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden. I'm in my baby mama (and) gardening era."

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2016

While she was apprehensive at first about the "I Am Not Okay" hitmaker's response, he was very receptive to the idea. "J was like…I would love to have a baby with you'," she revealed.

"And that was not the response that I thought he would say. I was just like, 'Wow really? Have you always felt like that?' He was like, 'Yeah, I will always have a baby with you. If you want to have a baby, cool. If you don't, cool. Whatever you want to do.' So now he's, like, really excited about it."

© Getty Images "We're on the fence of having twins. We think we want to have twin boys."

She laid out a timeline for their IVF plan, which maps out to starting the process just last month. "We're on the fence of having twins. We think we want to have twin boys. I'm not sure; we could have one, we could have two. We don't know what we're going to do yet. We don't plan on implanting until February 2025."