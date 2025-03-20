Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo shares new update on pregnancy and IVF journey from hospital — see video
Subscribe
Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo shares new update on pregnancy and IVF journey from hospital — see video
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas© Getty Images

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo shares new update on pregnancy and IVF journey from hospital — watch

The "Son of a Sinner" singer and his wife are currently parents of two

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been open about their desire to have a third child added to their family, their first baby together.

The singer's wife, a musician herself and the host of the podcast Dumb Blonde, has shared with her followers that she is currently on a journey with IVF, and is documenting all the ups and downs that come with it.

Take a look at the latest glimpse of finding the silver lining in each visit to the hospital shared by Bunnie below…

WATCH: Bunnie Xo's glimpse of her IVF journey

Several fans left encouraging comments, praising Bunnie for being so candid about her difficult pregnancy route and showing their love for the family.

Jelly and Bunnie already act as parents to daughter Bailee Ann, from Jelly's previous relationship, who they share full custody of, plus a son from a different relationship, Noah. Take a look at some of the sweetest photos of the family below…

jelly roll sitting next to daughter bailee ann both smiling© Getty Images

Jelly with his daughter Bailee Ann

bunnie xo talking to stepdaughter bailee ann© Instagram

Bunnie and Bailee Ann

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll and Bailee Ann attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Kevin Mazur

Family red carpet

Jelly Roll and Noah Buddy DeFord attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 16, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty

Jelly and Noah

It was in June last year that Bunnie and Jelly shared they were hoping to have a third child through IVF, although the process has not come without its challenges.

"My wife and I are talking about having a baby," the country music singer shared at first on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast. His wife later took to social media to clarify what he meant.

jelly roll and bunnie xo on red carpet© Getty Images
Jelly and Bunnie are trying to have a third child through IVF

"We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open," she explained. "And w/ all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard and we have only just begun. We have been meeting with IVF doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family."

Bunnie opened up about it further on an episode of her podcast in July, saying: "This journey with IVF, we sat down a couple months ago. And I was just like, I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden. I'm in my baby mama (and) gardening era."

jelly roll and bunnie xo red carpet© Getty Images
The couple have been married since 2016

While she was apprehensive at first about the "I Am Not Okay" hitmaker's response, he was very receptive to the idea. "J was like…I would love to have a baby with you'," she revealed. 

"And that was not the response that I thought he would say. I was just like, 'Wow really? Have you always felt like that?' He was like, 'Yeah, I will always have a baby with you. If you want to have a baby, cool. If you don't, cool. Whatever you want to do.' So now he's, like, really excited about it."

bunnie xo jelly roll cmt awards© Getty Images
"We're on the fence of having twins. We think we want to have twin boys."

She laid out a timeline for their IVF plan, which maps out to starting the process just last month. "We're on the fence of having twins. We think we want to have twin boys. I'm not sure; we could have one, we could have two. We don't know what we're going to do yet. We don't plan on implanting until February 2025."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More